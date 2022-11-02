The Georgia Association for Career Technical Education (GACTE) announced the sixth class of LEAD CTAE, which included Barrow County School System's Carmen Pedersen, who teaches at Apalachee High School.
Pederson is the second teacher from BCSS to participate in the program. Amanda Pugh, also from AHS, was selected a few years ago.
LEAD CTAE is a leadership development program designed for Georgia CTAE professionals who wish to gain valuable skills and knowledge in the areas of team building, leadership, business engagement, legislative advocacy and policy, economic development, and more through five program sessions spread over nine months.
This sixth class of teachers, work-based learning coordinators and counselors represents 20 schools, 18 school districts and 15 program areas.
The group kicked off their year October 22 – 24 at Lake Lanier Islands. Graduation will be celebrated at the 2023 Georgia ACTE conference in Athens.
