Tracy Carswell and James Lawson were leading Wednesday morning, June 10, in their respective races for seats on the Hoschton City Council.
Carswell was leading Jared Thompson 155-109 while Lawson was leading Raphael Mayberry 185-83.
The results aren't final and do not include absentee votes.
It was a long Election Night across the state. In Jackson County, the elections office worked late into the night counting absentee ballots. The number of those mail-in absentee ballots surged this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other unofficial election results include:
JACKSON COUNTY
Incumbents were leading in most contested Jackson County races as of late June 9.
Meanwhile the race for solicitor of state court is the tightest race, separated by less than 1% of the vote.
In the Jackson County Board of Education District 1 race, which covers West Jackson, Rick Sanders is leading as of late June 9, but is just shy of securing 50% of the vote.
Unofficial results in Jackson County, with all precincts reporting, but no absentee votes:
BOC District 2
- Chas Hardy (I), R — 79%
- Tommy Rainey, R — 21%
Winner will face Democratic challenger Brodriche D. Jackson in the November election.
Coroner
- Shannon Stephens, R — 18%
- Keith Whitfield (I), R — 82%
Sheriff
- Janis Mangum (I), R — 89%
- Johnny Wood, R — 11%
Tax Commissioner
- Wesley Thomas Colley, R — 33%
- Candace Taylor Heaton (I), R — 67%
BOE Post 1
- Rob Johnson, R — 31%
- Mark Kuczka, R — 9%
- Blake Rodenroth, R — 9%
- Rick Sanders, R — 49.9%
Solicitor of State Court
- Gabriel Bradford, R — 49.9%
- Jim David, R — 50.1%
The race for Jackson County BOC District 1 will be held in November between incumbent Republican Jim Hix and Democratic challenger Jamie Mitchem.
HALL COUNTY
Hall County incumbents were also leading the ticket in the June 9 election.
In Hall County, with 100% of precincts reporting and absentee votes included:
County commissioner, at large
- Bobby Banks, R — 14.6%
- Richard Higgins (I), R — 60.3%
- Judy D. Sartain, R — 25.1%
County commissioner, post 2
- David Gibbs IV, R — 33.73%
- Billy Powell (I), R — 66.27%
Clerk of court
- Charles Baker (I), R — 58.49%
- Jennifer Garrett Gibbs, R — 17.2%
- Brad Rounds, R — 18.14%
- Laura Stiner, R — 6.17%
Coroner
- Doug Forrester, R — 25.03%
- Marion G. Merck (I), R — 74.97%
Sheriff
- Gerald Couch (I), R — 73.15%
- Kris Hall, R — 8.66%
- Mitch Taylor, R — 16.6%
- David Williams, R — 1.59%
ESPLOST
- Yes — 67.24%
- No — 32.76%
The race for Hall County BOC Post 4 will be held in November between Republican incumbent Jeffrey R. Stowe and Democrat Emory Turner.
GWINNETT COUNTY
In Gwinnett County, with 99.36% of precincts reporting and absentee votes included:
County commission chair
Republican nominee candidates:
- George Awuku, R — 16.76%
- Marcia L. Neaton, R — 26.24%
- David Post, R — 56.99%
Democratic nominee candidates:
- Nicole Love Hendrickson, D — 49.59%
- Andy Mordan, D — 8.57%
- Desmond A. Nembhard, D — 16.14%
- Curt Thompson, D — 12.31%
- Lee Thompson Jr., D — 13.39%
County Commissioner District 1
- Laurie McClain, R — 77.1%
- Jacqueline Tseng, R — 22.9%
Winner will face Democratic challenger Kirkland Carden in the November election.
County Commissioner District 3
Republican nominee candidates:
- Ben Archer, R — 48.56%
- Matt Dereimer, R — 26.86%
- Kim Walker, R — 24.58%
Democratic nominee candidates:
- Roger Marmol, D — 12.09%
- John Henry Moye Jr., D — 17.66%
- Justin Walsh, D — 14.84%
- Jasper Watkins III, D — 17.51%
- Derrick J. Wilson, D — 37.9%
Sheriff
Repbulican nominee candidates:
- Lou Solis, R — 62.25%
- Keith Van Nus, R — 37.75%
Democratic nominee candidates:
- Curtis Clemons, D — 32%
- Benjamin J. Haynes, D — 21.83%
- Floyd Scott, D — 15.64%
- Keybo Taylor, D — 30.54%
Tax commissioner
- Regina M. Carden, D — 38.97%
- Maureen McIvor, D — 16.27%
- Tiffany Porter, D — 44.76%
Winner will face Republican incumbent Richard Steele in the November election.
BOE District 1
- Segun Adeyina, D — 50.48%
- Karen Watkins, D — 49.52%
Winner will face Republican incumbent Carole C. Boyce in the November election.
BOE District 5
- Tarece Johnson, D — 67.85%
- Louise Radloff (I), D — 32.15%
State Court Judge, non-partisan race
- Shawn Bratton (I) —64.64%
- Matt Miller — 35.36%
The Gwinnett County Board of Education District 3 race will be decided in November between Republican incumbent Mary Kay Murphy and Democratic challenger Tanisha Banks. Neither had opposition in the June 9 election.
BARROW COUNTY
There are no county-wide contested races in Barrow County.
