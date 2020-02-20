Two people will face off for a Hoschton City Council seat up for election May 19.
Tracy Carswell and Jared Thompson qualified to run in the election for the at-large council seat during qualifying last week.
The election is being held to fill the vacated, unexpired council seat of Hope Weeks.
Weeks was forced to resign her post since she is running for Hoschton mayor in the March 24 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.