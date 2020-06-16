Two controversial seats on the Hoschton City Council were filled with last week's elections.
Tracy Carswell won 54% of the vote over Jared Thompson while James Lawson won with 62% of the vote over Raphael Mayberry. Carswell and Lawson were sworn-in to their seats on Monday, June 15. (See next week's paper for details.)
The results now give the council a full 5-member board. At one time, the council had been down to just two members following resignations in late 2019 and early 2020.
The town also saw lawsuits related to the election when a voter challenged the residency of Lawson. The county elections board initially removed Lawson from the ballot, but that action was later overturned by a judge.
In the meantime, Lawson's opponent Mayberry was sworn in to the city council, a move that turned out to be premature given the litigation over Lawson.
Lawson's name was restored to the ballot, but then the COVID virus hit and delayed the March election until June 9.
The COVID pandemic also led to a surge in absentee voting. That led to a long night for Jackson County elections officials. The final, unofficial results weren't reported until June 10, past last week's print deadline.
OTHER JACKSON COUNTY RESULTS
The Post 1 seat on the Jackson County Board of Education is headed for a runoff between Rick Sanders who got 46% (893) of the vote and Rob Johnson who received 33% (636) of the vote. The winner will replace retiring board member Michael Cronic for the BOE seat, which covers the West Jackson area.
Meanwhile, Gabriel Bradford won the position of State Court Solicitor of Jackson County by just 14 votes out of over 11,600 cast in the race. Bradford had 5,848 votes to Jim David's 5,834. David has since requested a recount.
Other Jackson County election results included:
•Incumbent Sheriff Janis Mangum won 90% of the vote (11,582) to Johnny Wood's 1,338 votes.
•Incumbent tax commissioner Candace Taylor Heaton won 71% of the vote (8,880) over challenger Wes Colley who had 3,693 votes.
•Incumbent coroner Keith Whitfield won with 83% of the vote (10,337) over challenger Shannon Stephens who had 2,083 votes.
•Incumbent District 2 county commissioner Chas Hardy won with 79% of the vote (2,093) over challenger Tommy Rainey who had 554 votes. Hardy will face Democrat Brodriche Jackson in November.
HALL COUNTY RESULTS
Hall County incumbents fared well during the June 9 election. Details include:
•Incumbent Clerk of Superior Court Charles Baker garnered 58.49% of the vote against three challengers, Jennifer Garrett Gibbs, Brad Rounds and Laura Stiner.
•Incumbent Sheriff Gerald Couch took 73.15% of the vote, defeating challengers Kris Hall, Mitch Taylor and David P. Williams.
•In the coroner’s race, incumbent Marion G. Merck handily defeated challenger Doug Forrester, taking almost 75% of the vote.
•Incumbent county commission chairman Richard Higgins took 60.3% of the vote, defeating Bobby Banks and Judy D. Sartain.
•Billy Powell, incumbent Hall County BOC District 2, defeated challenger David Gibbs, with 66.27% of the vote.
•ESPLOST was passed with 67.24% of voters casting a “yes” ballot.
GWINNETT COUNTY RESULTS
Many Gwinnett County races will go to a runoff. The following are based on 100% of precincts reporting, but according to the Gwinnett Daily-Post, some absentee-by-mail votes were still being counted as of June 15:
•In the Gwinnett County sheriff’s race, former Braselton Police Department assistant chief Lou Solis handily defeated Keith Van Nus for the Republican nomination, taking 62.8% of votes. Meanwhile, Democratic candidates Curtis Clemons and Keybo Taylor are headed for a runoff for that nomination, taking 33.09% and 32.14% of the vote, respectively. Other candidates for the Democratic nomination were Benjamin J. Haynes, 20.2% and Floyd Scott, 14.56%.
•In the tax commissioner’s race, Regina M. Carden and Tiffany Porter will go to a runoff for the Democratic nomination, taking 37.24% and 42.8% of the vote, respectively. (Maureen McIvor took 19.95% of the vote.) The winner of the runoff will face incumbent Republican Richard Steele in November.
•David Post was the top vote-getter among Republican candidates for the Gwinnett County Commission chair seat with 55% of the vote, followed by Marcia L. Neaton and George Awuku. Nicole Love Hendrickson was just shy of 50% of the vote for the Democratic nomination, followed by Lee Thompson, Jr. at 13.88%, Curt Thompson at 13.83%, Desmond Nembhard at 13.13% and Andy Morgan at 9.82%.
•Laurie McClain handily defeated (77.42%) Jacqueline Tseng for the Gwinnett commission District 1 race and will face Democrat Kirkland Carden in November.
•Both party races in the commission District 3 race will also go to a runoff. Among the Republicans, Ben Archer secured 46.33% of the vote. Matt Dereimer was the second top vote-getter with 29.48% of the vote, followed by Kim Walker at 24.19%. Among the Democrats, Derrick Wilson was the top vote-getter with 33.26% of the vote, followed by Jasper Watkins III, 20.61% and John Henry Moye Jr., 20.35%. Other candidates for the Democratic nomination were Justin Walsh, 13.59% and Roger Marmol, 12.19%.
•The race was tight for Gwinnett County Board of Education District 1 Democratic nomination with Karen Watkins taking 50.43% of the vote over Segun Adeyina. Incumbent Republican Carole C. Boyce did not face opposition for that party’s nomination.
•Tarece Johnson easily defeated incumbent Louise Radloff for the Board of Education District 5 race with 66.44% of the vote.
•Incumbent State Court Judge Shawn Bratton defeated Matt Miller with 66.56% of the vote.
