Charlie Chase announces candidacy for Georgia House District 119.

Charlie Chase (R), of Winder, announced his candidacy in the Jan. 31 special election to fill the state House vacancy left by the resignation of Representative-elect Danny Rampey.
According to a press release from his campaign, Chase, a Republican, "is running for the Georgia House District 119 seat to bring commonsense back to the legislature."
"His platform includes ensuring that the Georgia public education system focuses more on preparing young people for the workplace and less on social issues better left to parents; reducing crime by holding criminals accountable and improving our quality of life by putting taxpayers’ needs ahead of politics."
Chase is a licensed, professional contractor, owning and managing properties in North Georgia for more than 30 years. He is the owner of All American Bail Bonds, LLC in Winder and Square Investigations, which provides private investigation services to the people of Barrow County and beyond.
Chase is a member of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce and the Barrow County Republican Party. He is a Master Mason, Rockwell Lodge 191, in Hoschton, a member of the Georgia Association of Professional Bondsmen, vice president of the National Association of Bail Agents and served as a director at large for the Professional Bail Agents of the United States.
Chase served six years in the Georgia Army National Guard, where he was the 48th Infantry Brigade soldier of the year in 1986 and a founding member of 122nd Infantry LRSU, the state's only Airborne Infantry unit.
