The meeting schedule for the Charter System Governance Councils for the 2021-22 school year have been announced.
BCHS
The Banks County High School Charter System Governance Council will meet on the following dates during the 2021-22 school year: Aug. 13, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 12, Dec. 10, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11, April 15 and May 13.
The meetings will be held at noon in the BCHS front office conference room.
BCMS
The Banks County Middle School Charter System Governance Council will meet on the following dates during the 2021-22 school year: Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 13, Jan. 10, Feb. 21, March 21, April 18 and May 16.
The meetings will be held at 5 p.m. at the BCMS front office conference room.
BCES
The Banks County Elementary School Charter System Governance Council will meet on the following dates during the 2021-22 school year: Aug. 12, Sept. 16, Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Dec. 9, Jan. 13, Feb. 24, March 24, April 21 and May 19.
The meetings will be held at 4 p.m. at the BCHS front office conference room.
