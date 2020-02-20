Candice Gerbig from The Tree House, Inc. spoke at the February 10 meeting of the Jefferson Woman’s Club.
Gerbig is director of Development and Outreach. The Tree House is a non-profit organization servicing Barrow, Banks and Jackson counties.
Gerbig said “child abuse occurs in every county, state and country and that 90 percent of sexually abused children is by someone they trust.” She continued by giving statistics and explaining the variety of services offered by The Tree House which included Forensic Services, Clinical Services and Family Services. Gerbig also talked about Community Education Service and how the prevention of child abuse is an important part of The Tree House mission.
The Tree House, Inc. will have “A Night of Hope for Children,” a live and silent auction dinner on March 20 at 6 p.m. at The Venue at Friendship Springs. Go to www.TheTreeHouseInc.org for ticket and sponsor information or call 770-868-1900.
A donation of $418.50 was given by club members to The Tree House Inc. during the business portion of the meeting.
Thirty members and one guest attended the luncheon meeting which was held at the Jefferson Civic Center and catered by The Master’s Table, Winder.
