“Child Safety Day” will be held Nov. 16, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Ila Volunteer Fire Department off Hwy. 98.
The event is sponsored by the Pilot Club of Madison County in cooperation with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Ila Volunteer Fire Department
Seats will be checked for recall, the overall safety fit to the child and proper installation. Parents and guardians will be instructed on proper installation and use. Unsafe seats or seats that are out of date will be replaced at no cost to the parent or guardian. Parents or guardians, the child and the vehicle in which seat is to be installed must be present for the “Safety Seat Check.”
According to Georgia’s “Child Passenger Safety Restraint Law,” all children under 8 years of age must be properly secured in an approved car seat or booster seat while riding in a car, van, SUV, and pickup truck. By law, children 6 to 7 years of age must be properly secured with a booster seat rather than just a seat belt until they are 57 inches tall.
