I was not an easy child.
It was not an easy childhood either.
There are watershed moments in each of our lives — my first such moment was when my daddy died.
I stood in the shadow of my Daddy, always just a step behind him. Disabled and at home most of the time, he was everything to me; caretaker, playmate and sometimes a reluctant disciplinarian. To this day – the things that made Daddy smile are the things I love about the world and about myself. The things he frowned on and some of his beliefs are things I have had to filter through the lens of my own life as I’ve aged, realizing that just because Daddy felt such and such a way did not necessarily make it right. But that process took some doing.
Daddy is the reason I love animals, so it was a great hurt when I saw him shoot at crows one summer who were after his corn fields.
One crow fell at my feet, its little eyes staring blankly. I cried. I had never seen him be cruel. He yelled at me for crying, furthering my confusion. I was too young to realize his frustration at seeing the birds take what he had worked so hard to produce; he in turn, didn’t understand why I cried over the dead bird instead of understanding how he felt.
Looking back, my tears were more for my confusion at seeing a side to my father I had never seen, rather than for the little bird at my feet. And maybe he regretted the way he handled the situation later, the way I have regretted my own parenting mistakes.
I don’t know and he was gone from my life a year or so after that.
My parents were hard workers; they had to be. My mother was whip smart – first in her class at Flint River School – but children and a sick husband demanded she spent most of her adult life in a sewing plant. Daddy worked in road construction until his lungs gave out and at odd jobs after that whenever his health allowed.
I spent my days outside. I loved to read, but why read inside when I could be outside, in a swing, or under our tall front porch. Sometimes this obsession took over and I neglected other things I was supposed to be doing. “Lazy” was a word I heard sometimes and sometimes I still hear that word in my head when I don’t complete all the tasks of the day.
Since I rarely had a playmate (other than daddy), I had to create my own imaginative world, often with characters taken from my books. The crabapple tree in our backyard was the perfect canopy for my own little “cottage” and the swing set made a nice front wall for it. I could gather leaves and acorns for food and sticks could be utilized as eating utensils. Sometimes Daddy would join me for a “meal,” pretending to eat the food I had prepared. Sometimes he was too sick to come outside.
Bike riding was another favorite pass time. I could ride a bike all day, up and down the dirt road in front of our house. Daddy bought me a blue bike when I was 8 and taught me to ride it in our flat side yard, delighting in my delight.
I remember how I would hit the crest of a little hill on the dirt road at full speed, pedaling with all my might and before taking my feet off the pedals to “fly” down the other side, no helmet, barefooted and heedless of any danger. Sometimes I fell, hard, and Daddy would clean my wounds and wipe away my tears. Luckily I never met a car on our seldom-traveled road. Scars on my knees and bittersweet memories are all I have left of those reckless rides.
I was headstrong, willful and given to temper tantrums. While I was smart in the classroom, I was a little too smart in other ways. I thought I knew it all, but I was too dumb to know when to keep my mouth closed.
I acted out frequently, particularly as Daddy grew sicker. I had “spells,” which I now know were panic attacks that often hit with a vengeance.
Spoiled was a word I heard uttered often from many adult family members and others, both before and after Daddy died. I use to wonder what that meant exactly – was I “spoiled” for life?
After Daddy died, I was certainly faced with a few painful revelations. First of all, I was not the most important being on earth. In fact, what I wanted mattered very little to anyone, except to my poor long-suffering mother, in ill health herself and now left with a strong-willed daughter on the cusp of adolescence.
It was not a pretty time, for my sweet mama or for the much “less sweet” me. It took me a long time to forgive myself for the sorrow I brought my mother. I wonder how many times she regretted her decision for a later in life baby.
At the end of her life she told me she wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. She told me she didn’t know what she would have done without me.
As a mother myself, I know without a doubt that she meant that, and I also know her forgiveness was something she gave me willingly, though I never asked it of her, not while she was living. I was too dumb to know that I should.
We all hurt each other and the more love is involved, the more the hurt stings. Sometimes the pain we inflict is deliberate, but more often it just comes in the course of our own struggle to live and fight our own demons. Forgiveness is the only balm that covers and heals those wounds, though the scars remain.
—
