The baseball field at The Chimneys athletic complex has been officially named after longtime supporter and donor, Kevin Black following the recommendation from the Winder Barrow High School Governance Team (SGT) and the superintendent of Barrow County School System, Dr. Chris McMichael.
Years ago, the Chimneys Athletic Complex and its softball field were named after Randy Spurlin and Charles Maddox, also longtime supporters of youth athletics in Winder.
To keep with the tradition, SGT at WBHS believed it to be fitting to name the baseball field after Black for all of his contributions to the development of youth and The Chimneys field, in particular.
According to Dr. McMichael, Black "has given a tremendous amount of time, funds and materials to improve this complex and make it one of the best venues for youth baseball in our area."
The school board followed McMichael's recommendation and unanimously approved the naming of the WBHS baseball field.
According to Winder council member Sonny Morris, who played as pitcher for Winder-Barrow High School in 1960, when the Bulldoggs won the state championship.
Back then, Morris said they played baseball and other sports on some fields that were located on the property where the Center for Innovative Teaching sits today.
"When they first started the city property, it was just quagmire," said Morris.
"The merchants and citizens built the park -and when I say they built it, they did the light poles, dug outs, indoor batting cages, practice facility, concession stand, everything - from the ground up," he said.
"It's probably one of the best baseball parks in the state, and none of that would have happened without him."
