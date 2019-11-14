Plans are now underway for the 2019 Christmas in Comer Celebration scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, December 7th and 8th.
The highlight of the festivities will be the Christmas Parade that will begin on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas In Your Homeland.”
The annual Reindeer Run/Walk sponsored by the Madison County Recreation Department will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Arnold Park. Required pre-registration can be easily accomplished by visiting the department’s web site at madcorec.com.
The downtown festival will begin at 8 a.m. in the area surrounding the gazebo. Vendors and crafters from the area will have booths set up for those that wish to shop for that special unique Christmas gift or purchase decorations of the season.
The Christmas Tree Lighting sponsored by local churches is scheduled for Sunday evening, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. The downtown Cliff Yarbrough Memorial Park will be the location for this event and will feature choirs from local schools, churches and groups performing the songs of the season. In the event of rain or inclement weather, the program will be held in the Travel Museum.
The numbers to call for more information are 706-783 4552 or 706-783-5678. A parade entry form is available at the Comer City Hall or online at www.cityofcomer.com.
