•Colbert Methodist Church will have its next food bank on August 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to worship on Sundays; Sunday School is at 10 a.m. and worship is at 11 a.m.
•Shiloh Baptist Church will be offering first aid classes the third Thursday of each month. There is no charge for the classes and everyone is invited to attend. Shiloh Baptist Church is located at 2150 Jones Chapel—Shiloh Road. For more information, you may phone 706-783-5942.
•The Madison County Ministerial Association meets the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Association leaders recently changed the meeting dates to give bi-vocational and other ministers who have scheduling conflicts the opportunity to participate. “While we will not have a meal, we do plan to have coffee, soft drinks and snacks,” said organizers. Meetings will be held each month at a church that volunteers to host. All ministers in Madison County are invited and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Pastor Glenn Guest at 706-783-5942.
•Moons Grove Baptist Church will host its food distributions on the fourth Wednesday of each month unless otherwise noted. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon. Distribution dates are Aug. 23, Sept. 27; and Oct. 25. November and December will be announced at a later date. The Clothes Closet will also be open on these dates. For more information, call the church at 706-795-2063. The address is 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert.
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building. Its food pantry will also be opening every third Thursday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. The food pantry is located at the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road).
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull, will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
— Please send your church news to hannah@mainstreetnews.com.
