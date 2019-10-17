1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
As a member of the Arcade City Council for 19 years, I feel my experience and contribution to the city and our community has helped establish a more positive example of small town, rural America. Daily, while I am in and around our city, I observe the great things we’ve accomplished as a team and I point out areas of improvement. I’ve always been a part of making our town better starting years ago when trying to keep undesirable projects from taking over the beautiful country setting our town offers. Together with the other members of our council, we’ve improved the town’s city hall, police department and parks. We continue to do so today and I stay involved both as a resident of Arcade and as a leader in Arcade. I’m running for this office again because I deeply care about the future of Arcade.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Growth has to be managed conservatively while considering all the aspects that affect all the residents of Arcade. We need growth to keep our city alive and prospering. Arcade has the potential for industrial growth as well as residential growth. We have to make sure the best projects are allowed to enter the city to help us reach our long term goals, where the city leaders and employees can provide full services to our residents while making Arcade a great place to live and play.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
Recruiting businesses to provide more equitable balance of housing, employment opportunities, retail and services, lack of infrastructure and low public involvement.
We need to continue our commitment to expanding the local infrastructure needed related to growth in order to attract businesses which will help balance and establish a commercial (retail) district to help provide a more predictable tax revenue source. The city and the county have to become more closely coordinated to promote and develop infrastructure that is economical for both entities. We have to develop neighborhoods that will promote and encourage more friendly community interaction.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
My spouse Mack and I have been Arcade residents for 25 years. Prior to joining the city council I was involved in various community and civic organizations for the betterment of Jackson County. I have been a banker for the past 40 years and have worked with many families that live in Arcade and Jackson County. As a lender with a local bank, I was instrumental in helping families buy and build in Jackson County. Now my position with First Covenant Bank, Commerce, as their Compliance Specialist allows me to teach and provide leadership to new and existing bankers. I am the mother of three grown sons and grandmother to six, so our lives are full of wonderful experiences and I personally want the future Arcade to be better for their lives and our younger generations to come.
