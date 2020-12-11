The City of Winder will still hold its Christmas festivities Saturday, Dec. 12, but the city has announced changes to the socially-distanced photos with Santa Claus at the historic train depot downtown.
"After meeting with the police chief (Friday) morning, we have made the decision to prohibit any spectators to park their vehicles and get out to see Santa," city officials said in a news release. "Unfortunately, with COVID-19 cases drastically rising and concerns regarding traffic congestion and children’s safety in the dark, spectators will only be allowed to visit with Santa from the safety of their vehicles. We are encouraging socially-distanced selfies with Santa.
"Barricades will be set up to show the flow of traffic by the train depot, and we are going to try to get vehicles as close to Santa as possible so children can still share their Christmas wishes with him."
Along with the "selfies with Santa," the city is holding a "reverse" Christmas parade from 5-8 p.m. with stationary floats and performances positioned around the downtown area for people to drive by and view in their vehicles. The city will also host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly-renovated Jug Tavern Park at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.