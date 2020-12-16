•What: Jefferson at Benedictine
•When: Friday (Dec. 18), 7:30 p.m.
•Where: Savannah Memorial Stadium
•Records: Jefferson, 13-0 (Region 8-AAAA No. 1 seed); Benedictine, 9-2 (Region 3-AAAA No. 1 seed)
•Coaches: Gene Cathcart (41-8 in four seasons at Jefferson; 148-50 overall, 16 seasons); Danny Britt (106-23 in 10 seasons at Benedictine; 138-45 overall, 15 seasons)
•Jefferson all-time record: 484-291-22, one state title, 10 region championships
•Benedictine all-time record: 600-408-33, two state championships, 13 region championships
•Last week: Jefferson 28, Carver-Columbus 22; Benedictine 48, Riverdale 13
•What else: This is the first-ever meeting between the schools … Benedictine has been playing football for 114 seasons. This is the program’s sixth state semifinals appearance … Benedictine, like Jefferson, plays in venue called Memorial Stadium, which is used by multiple high schools in Savannah … Benedictine quarterback Holden Geriner has thrown for 2,488 yards and 23 touchdowns against one interception. Trent Broadnax is the top target in that trio with over 1,000 yards receiving this year … Running back LeShon Brooks has 918 yards rushing on the season … Outside linebacker Holden Sapp leads the Cadets with 93 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks … Benedictine, which just recorded its 600th win in program history, has won two state titles over the past six seasons, including a 15-0 championship run in 2016. Benedictine coach Danny Britt is 106-23 with the Cadets, ranking second in school history in wins and first in winning percentage (82.2). The Cadets have won 93 games since the 2013 season … This is Jefferson’s fifth semifinals appearance and first since 2016 … The Dragons are in the midst of a 23-2 run over the past two seasons. Jefferson is 13-0 for the first time in school history … Dragon quarterback Malaki Starks has rushed for 1,136 yards this year on just 119 carries. Six different Jefferson players have over 200 yards rushing on the season. Jefferson is averaging 317 yards rushing per game and scoring 44.5 points per game … The Dragons’ defense is allowing 7.6 points per game. It gave up more than 20 points for the first time this year in last week’s 28-22 win over No. 3-ranked Carver-Columbus … Jefferson’s 13-game winning streak is the second-longest in school history. The Dragons won 16 games in a row between the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.