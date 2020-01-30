A request for clemency by convicted murderer Donnie Cleveland Lance has been denied.
The State Board of Pardons and Paroles denied clemency to Lance following a hearing Jan. 28. The five-member board reviewed Lance's case file and heard testimony prior to announcing its decision late Jan. 28.
"The parole board has the authority to grant clemency in a death penalty case, commuting or reducing the sentence to life with parole eligibility or to life without parole eligibility," according to a news release. "The board may also issue a stay or deny clemency. In Georgia, the parole board has the sole constitutional authority to grant clemency in a death penalty case, according to a news release."
Lance is slated to be executed by lethal injection on January 29 at 7 p.m. for the 1997 murders of his ex-wife Sabrina “Joy” Love Lance and her boyfriend Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr.
The execution will be held at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
The Jackson Herald will have a witness present at the execution.
Lance has requested a last meal of two chili steak burgers, French fries, onion rings, mustard, ketchup and a soda.
BACKGROUND AND APPEALS
Lance was convicted of brutally murdering Joy Lance and Butch Wood on Nov. 9, 1997.
Wood had been shot with a shotgun, while J. Lance had been beaten to death with repeated blows to her face with the butt of a shotgun.
Lance was convicted in the Superior Court of Jackson County on two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to death on June 23, 1999.
Lance has appealed his case over the last 21 years, claiming he was denied adequate counsel when he was sentenced to death. He based his appeal around evidence that his lawyer failed to tell the jury of his previous traumatic head injuries, including having been shot in the head, and his alcoholism.
Lance appealed his conviction, claiming that his lawyer failed to present any mitigating evidence, including Lance’s mental condition, during the penalty phase of the trial. But the Georgia Supreme Court affirmed Lance’s conviction.
In 2002, the U.S. Supreme Court denied his petition for a review.
In 2009, a judge in Butts County threw out Lance’s death sentence, saying that his lawyer hadn’t presented evidence of Lance’s mental impairments at trial. But the Georgia Supreme Court in 2010 upheld the death penalty sentence, saying that even if Lance’s mental capabilities had been outlined to the jury, it would not have changed the outcome of the sentencing. The U.S. Supreme Court denied Lance’s request to appeal in 2010.
In 2017, the U.S. Court of Appeals declined to grant Lance a writ of habeas corpus on the same issue. The U.S. Supreme Court denied that request in January 2019.
On April 26, 2019, Lance sought post-conviction DNA testing. The trial court denied Lance’s extraordinary motion for a new trial on Sept. 30, 2019. Lance filed an appeal, which was denied by the Georgia Supreme Court on Dec. 2, 2019.
Lance maintains his innocence, denying he played any role in the deaths.
ATTORNEYS SEEK CLEMENCY
Lance’s attorneys filed a petition for clemency with the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles Jan. 23.
The request was supported by Joy and Donnie’s two children, who have continued developing a strong relationship with their father while he’s been in prison.
“…the people most injured by this crime, the children of Donnie and Joy Lance, do not want to see the execution of their only remaining parent,” according to the petition. “For over two decades, Mr. Lance has been a critical part of the lives of the children, Stephanie Lance Cape and Jessie Lance. Both were young when their mother died and, while they continue to mourn her loss, they have consistently looked to their father for advice and continued to love him as their sole remaining parent.”
The siblings recognize the pain shared by all the families and friends involved, but noted they are the only ones who still have someone to lose.
“Everyone in Mama’s family hurts. Everyone in Butch’s family hurts. Everyone in my dad’s family hurts. And, at the same time, no one is wrong for it,” the siblings said.
“But, one thing that sets us apart is what we have to lose. With us being the exception, everyone has lost everything they are going to lose from this nightmare. We have lost just as much, but somehow, we still have more to lose — and that’s being taken away even as we sit here now. We’ll continue to pray that this final loss doesn’t come to pass.”
The petition indicated other members of the community also want clemency and think, at this point, the execution will do more harm than good.
His lawyers also argued Lance is borderline intellectually disabled and previously suffered brain damage, which the jury that sentenced him to death did not know.
While the violent history between Donnie and Joy was widely reported, Lance’s attorneys said he was “largely precluded at trial from introducing evidence of violence directed at him by the deceased.” That includes a claim that Donnie Lance “was shot in the head in 1993 by Joy Lance and Butch Wood.”
Lance’s attorneys also encouraged the board to consider his record as a “model inmate” since his incarceration, citing comments from mental health counselors and Department of Corrections staff. Lance has only faced two disciplinary issues — for having too many stamps and refusing to move to a different cell.
His attorneys argued Lance is a different man than he was 20 years ago.
“The Donnie Lance who was tried and convicted of those crimes bears little or no resemblance to the Donnie Lance of today,” the petition reads.
