A Colbert man was arrested on family violence charges recently following an argument with his wife.
Keith Robert Kincaid, 29, was charged with battery-family violence and third degree cruelty to children.
Deputy Duston Stanley was dispatched to Mathews Road regarding a domestic disturbance. While on the way to this location, dispatch advised him that the male half had left the scene.
When he arrived he spoke with the wife, who told him that her husband (Kincaid) and she had been arguing since she got home from work at around 2 p.m. because he was reportedly cursing at their youngest child and she told him to stop.
She said he started walking through the house knocking pictures off of the wall and when he got to the door of the house he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her up against the wall, hitting her head against the wall.
She said her head was hurting and her neck was hot and burning.
Stanley noted her neck was red. She said all of this happened while their youngest child was in the room.
In another arrest, Christopher Correiro Mota, 29, of Athens, was charged with battery-family violence and a probation violation.
Deputy Gabe Dalton was dispatched to County Living Mobile Home Park on Hwy. 72 regarding a physical altercation between a couple living there.
The incident was called in by an individual who lives in the mobile home park. Dalton noted that the sheriff's office personnel have responded to the same address numerous times for domestic related incidents.
Dalton arrived on the scene approximately five minutes after being dispatched and attempted to make contact with the occupants of the lot in question and knocked on the front door for approximately eight minutes but did not receive a reply.
Dalton walked to the rear of the home and began to knock on the side of the trailer and immediately observed a male subject in a window who appeared to be angry and was yelling at him through the window. The male subject was ordered four times to come to the door and speak with Dalton and Sergeant Jason Gaddy.
He was identified as Mota and told why officers were there.
Mota was extremely angry and stated that he and his girlfriend had been in the bed. Mota refused to go outside of the residence and did not allow officers to enter the home after they informed him that they wanted to speak to his girlfriend. Mota instead began to yell for his girlfriend.
She came to the door and officers observed her to possess a laceration on her upper lip and left side of her face (temple area) and a “grip-type” mark on her neck, a swollen nose and swollen, bruised eyes.
She told officers she fell off the porch and Mota agreed that this was how her wounds had happened.
At that point, the couple was separated and the girlfriend was asked multiple times how she was wounded. She gave two different versions of the incident. She would not make eye contact with Dalton when asked if Mota ever assaults her, according to the report. She also appeared very sad and was not defensive at all.
Mota was arrested and his girlfriend began to panic, according to the report, saying "he's gonna’ think I'm a snitch."
She was told about the process of obtaining a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) and of services provided to victims of domestic violence. She allowed officers to photograph her wounds.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Gunnar Keith White, 18, of Dewy Rose, was charged with DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane following a single vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 South at Garnett Ward Road in which a guide wire and utility pole were struck. Power lines and other utility lines were also damaged.
•Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to Hardman Road regarding a theft by deception. A furniture company employee informed him that he had come to repossess a mattress and box springs due to non-payment but could not because they were ruined by bed bugs. He said about $300 remained on the payments. He was informed this may have to be settled in a civil suit.
•Shoplifting was reported at the Quick Pick Food Mart on Hwy. 98 last week.
•Deputy Gabe Dalton was dispatched to Windy Ridge Drive last week regarding an “unknown emergency.”
Dispatch advised that the complainant only informed them there was an emergency, then hung up. Dalton met with a man who led him inside to an elderly man having difficulty breathing. He was believed to be overdosing on heroin or opiates, according to the report. EMS was called and Dalton administered Narcan to the victim. He told Dalton he had taken valium before he passed out.
Dalton noted that he is familiar with the victim and the home and that it is known to “be heavily involved in the distribution and consumption of illegal narcotics.” The victim refused to be transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Due to the living conditions of the home, consumption of illegal narcotics there and there not being any immediate family members at the location, Dalton contacted Madison County DFCS personnel and informed them of the situation with minor children in the home. Another person there provided information that the victim did consume heroin prior to the overdose and that he is involved in trafficking in methamphetamine from that residence.
•A man on Hwy. 172 reported that his homemade trailer and a zero turn mower were stolen from his home during overnight hours.
•A three-vehicle accident was reported at Hwy. 106 and Diamond Hill Neese Road at 2:29 pm., Nov. 17.
•An accident with a deer was reported on Hwy. 174 at 6:49 a.m., Nov. 18.
•A vehicle rollover was reported at 10:58 p.m., Nov. 11 on Coile Road in Comer. The driver avoided serious injury.
•An accident between a truck and an SUV was reported on Hwy. 72 at Pope Miller Road at 7:14 a.m., Nov. 12.
