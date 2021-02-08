The Commerce Board of Education is moving to refinance an energy saving lease it has with ABM by issuing bonds at a lower interest rate.
Representatives of Raymond James presented the board with some options for refinancing at a board meeting Feb. 4. The board approved the initial stages of the refinancing at its voting meeting on Feb. 8. Final action is slated for March 8.
The refinance involves issuing revenue bonds through the Commerce Public Buildings Authority. The school system owes around $4.4 million on the lease.
The refinancing move will save the system around $498,000 over the coming decade, according to data provided by Raymond James officials.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Commerce BOE:
• heard a report on Feb. 4 from superintendent Joy Tolbert that the system could get around $1.1 million from the planned Congressional virus aid package (CARES 2). Tolbert said there had also been talk of a CARES 3 act in the future as well. The funds will be used to help students get caught up from the impact of the pandemic on education and to cover some of the local system's state cuts for FY2022. Among other programs could be a summer school to help students who need to catch up on missed work and additional technology to bolster remote learning. The board approved posting for four potential jobs to be initially funded with the money, but didn't approve actually creating the jobs.
• voted to update the system's public participation policies at board meetings and to have a policy to regulate Go Fund Me type fundraiser projects.
• approved hiring Katlyn Dennis, Beth Reynolds and Breanna Wheeler as substitute teachers and Wanda Marlowe as a cafeteria substitute.
• approved the resignation of Courtney Boehlke as CHS science teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.