Though Commerce finished high in the Class A competitive cheerleading ranks, it had hope to finish higher.
The Tigers (78.5 points) placed fourth at Monday’s (Feb. 15) eight-team Class A competition in Macon behind Gordon Lee (100.5), which won its fifth straight title, Armuchee (82) and Lake Oconee Academy (79).
“The season didn't end how we had hoped at all,” coach Beverly Sailers said. “We had an injury on Friday of last week that really set us back. We didn't hit a solid routine like we had the week before and in cheerleading you don't get another chance to do it better the next time. We were .5 points away from third place.”
Sailers said the season — which was delayed from the fall due to COVID-19 concerns — was a hard one.
“We started practicing in June,” she said. “The girls were burnt out by Christmas, so it was hard for us all to keep pushing through for a few more months. But they did it and they showed up everyday and worked hard. We are blessed to have gotten to have a season and have all of our competitions in person during this year of COVID.”
Sailers, a former Commerce competitive cheerleader, also announced that she’s stepping down as head coach to devote more time to her family.
I am ‘retiring’ and focusing on being a mommy to my six kiddos,” she said. “This was not the way I wanted to go out, but it was the hand we were dealt this year. I cheered for this program and have coached since I graduated from college in 2009. I will always support and be a part of it just in a different way.”
