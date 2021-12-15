The Commerce Public Library will be closing at 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 for the Christmas holidays and will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec 28.
"Please stop in early to pick up books or movies for the holiday, but don't forget about ebooks, magazines and audio books available on Libby," states library manager Angel Abounader.
Abounader also offers thanks to the young performers last Tuesday night at the program at the library. Local young piano students and children from Bridgeway Academy performed traditional Christmas carols at the Commerce Library on Wednesday evening, Dec. 8.
"They brought this Christmas celebration tradition back to our neighborhood this year," commented staff member Xiaohong Hart, who coordinated this program. "Their wonderful performance gave us great joy."
CRAFT PROJECT
Adults interested in a Christmas Take and Make are encouraged to come by and pick up a mini yarn hat ornament kit. It's simple and the kit includes everything you need except for a dot of glue.
SNAKE PROGRAM
Andy Howington, local snake expert, will be at the library on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. to present a special program on snakes. Library Assistant Tami McClung will read a story and demonstrate a craft that day as well.
ELECTIONS
Looking ahead, Kelsey Harbin with Jackson County Elections and Voter Registration will be doing a small talk on Tuesday, January 12, at 12 p.m. during lunch time. She will be discussing opportunities for Jackson County residents to serve during elections at the polls, an opportunity to support elections in a non-partisan way. Participants are trained and paid for their time.
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Lunar New Year is around the corner, stay tuned for programs and take and makes to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: Jeffery Deaver's "Midnight Lock," Mary Balogh's "Someone Perfect," Jodi Picoult's "Wish You Were Here," Ian K. Smith's "Wolf Point," Jo Nesbo's "Jealousy Man," Sarah Winman's "Still Life," John Le Carre's "Silverview," Erin Morgenstern's "The Night Circus," Spencer Quinn's "It's a Wonderful Woof," Debbie Macomber's "Dear Santa," John Le Carre's "Silverview," James Patterson's "Fear No Evil," Nora Roberts' "Becoming," Danielle Steel's "Flying Angels," Timothy Zahn's "Lesser Evil," Robyn Carr's "A Virgin River Christmas", Araminta Hall's "Imperfect Woman," Tamron Hall's "As the Wicked Watch," Clare Chambers' "Small Pleasures," Margaret Mizushima's "Striking Range," John Banville's "April in Spain," Ken Follett's "Never" and John Connelly's "The Nameless Ones."
New nonfiction now available include: "World War C" by Sanjay Gupta, "Lymph and Longevity" by Gerald Lemole, "Back to Earth" by Nicole Stott, "Black Food Stories" by Terry Bryant, "Pioneer Woman Cooks," by Ree Drummond, "Cookies the New Classics" by Jesse Szewezk, "Notable Native People" by Adrienne Keene and "To Rescue the Republic" by Bret Baier.
There are several biographies that have recently arrived as well, including those of Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Stanley Tucci, Eddie Van Halen and David Grohl.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include the following:
•Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christmas Snake Drop-In Program.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.