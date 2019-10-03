On what head coach Mark Hale described as a "challenging" course, Commerce's Brandon Martin finished second overall at the Buford Invitational (Sept. 25).
Martin ran a 17:10.60 to finish two seconds behind Norcross' Elliott Januzelli for first place. Martin, and Demarco Hernandez's time of 17:27 and a sixth-place finish, helped lead the Tigers to a fourth-place finish overall.
JJ Morris (17th, 18:27.50), Dominic Ricci (24th, 18:56.50) and Kade Morgan (57th, 20:56.30) rounded out the top-five times for the Tigers.
The Tigers defeated Centennial, Buford (host school), Greater Atlanta Christian and Stephens County.
•CHS GIRLS PLACE SIXTH: The Commerce girls finished sixth out of six teams. Paden Bell finished 15th overall with a time of 23:20.60. The other top finishers included Rachel English (48th, 27:28.40), Yami Vazquez (49th, 27:32), Ermay Vazquez (50th, 27:48) and Hannah English (52nd, 28:25.40).
•FLORES STANDS OUT AT BOB ROLLER INVITATIONAL: Competing on his home course, East Jackson’s Marco Flores earned a top-10 finish at the Bob Roller Invitational Saturday (Sept. 28), hosted by the Eagles.
Flores ran a 17:53.28 to place seventh overall at the meet. His finish helped the East Jackson boys earn a fourth-place team finish out of nine squads.
Andree Menchaca added a 15th-place finish (18:23.03) with a sub-19 minute 5K, while Theron Walker (26th, 19:28), Noah Watts (31st, 19:44.59) and Gabe Merk (33rd, 19:50.66) rounded out the scoring.
The Eagles defeated region opponents Franklin County (fifth) and Jackson County (seventh).
•MIRANDA PACES ECJHS GIRLS: Lissett Miranda finished just outside the top 10 in the girls’ race at the Bob Roller Invitational Saturday, taking 11th with a time of 22:31.14. Kaitlyn Weaver and Logan Horne also finished in the top 20. Weaver took 17th with a time of 23:33.74, and Horne placed 19th with a time of 23:54.72. Others adding points were Lizzy Smith (29th, 24:54.04) and Karla Hernandez-Rios (32nd, 25:10.23). The East Jackson girls’ team placed ahead of region opponents Jackson County (fifth) and Franklin County (seventh).
•JCCHS BOYS FINISH SEVENTH: Eli Griffth led the Panthers with a time of 19:04.66, placing 22nd at the Bob Roller Invitational. Dalton Hunsinger followed closely with a 25th-place finish (19:25.72). Others scoring for the Panthers were Jason Crowthers (27th, 19:32.8), Jaylin Pender (56th, 21:33.66) and Jack Thomas (58th, 22:02.28).
•PANTHER GIRLS PLACE FIFTH: Jackson County’s Tiffany Holly took the top spot for the girls’ team with a 16th-place finish and a time of 23:33.58 at the Bob Roller Invitational. She was followed by Reagan Bewley (22nd, 24:21.33), Annie Kate Riley (24th, 24:27.77), Joy Ellis (25th, 24:30.24) and Kayla Sheppard (35th, 26:00.04).
