Commerce celebrated several city employees for service milestones last week.
The Commerce City Council recognized a handful of employees during its Dec. 20 meeting. All together, the 12 employees have worked 145 years for the City of Commerce.
“People are very mobile in jobs at this point,” said Mayor Clark Hill. “And we’re happy to have people that stay with us for a long time. Hope this is a testament to this being a great place to work.”
Among those recognized was Catherine Harris, a 25-year employee who serves as children’s librarian at the Commerce Public Library.
Hill noted Harris has made a personal impact on his family as his daughters participated in children’s programs at the library.
“She made a huge impact on my kids,” Hill said.
Piedmont Regional Library Director Beth McIntyre congratulated Harris on her years of service read a note from Commerce Library manager Angel Abounader.
“Catherine Harris is a legend in Commerce,” Abounader said. “She has touched many lives of our library patrons young and old and made many lasting friends along the way.”
Harris has led countless children’s activities from Mommy and Me to Kidsercise over the years.
“For many children in the community, she is the face of the Commerce Public Library,” Abounader said.
She added that Harris has worked with the city for so long that she’s now seen multiple generations of library patrons.
“If you do the math, you’ll see that she is now seeing parents with children who once came to her kidsercise and story times 25 years ago,” Abounader said. “As well as grandparents, who once brought their children and now their bringing their grandkids.”
Abounader noted that Harris has worked with three Regional Library managers, three Commerce library managers, three city managers and two mayors.
Harris said she’s grateful for her time with the city and the people she’s worked with.
“My parents always taught me to surround yourself with good people and I have done that for 25 years,” Harris said.
Other city employees recognized included:
- Natalie Thomas, five years
- Daniel Fowler, five years
- Sandra Cope, five years
- Kathy Anderson, five years
- Aaron Hollingsworth, 10 years
- Tami McClung, 10 years
- Betty Allen, 15 years
- Mark Bright, 15 years
- Kurtis Gilliam, 15 years
- Jeremy Blalock, 15 years
- Carolyn Cook, 20 years
