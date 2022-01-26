Braselton’s Chocolate Walk set for Feb. 5
Braselton will hold its eighth-annual downtown Chocolate Walk Feb. 5 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.
“This sweet and popular event is a fun way to discover all the wonderful shops located in historic Downtown Braselton,” organizers said. “At each stop along the Chocolate Walk, walkers collect a chocolate treat from that participating business.”
Tickets are $15 each and are limited. Sales begin Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Ticket holders must be 16 years or older.
Tickets can be purchased at https://explorebraselton.ticketleap.com/2022-downtown-chocolate-walk/
Braselton to host first
farmers market of 2022 on Feb. 18
The Braselton Farmers Market will host its first event of the year on Friday, Feb. 18, after the Jan. 21 market was canceled due to inclement weather. The market is set for 4-6 p.m.
The market will be held on the third Friday of each month through May and will then convene each Friday in June and July and the first three Fridays of August.
The market will return to a monthly schedule on third Friday of each month from September through November. There is no market scheduled for December.
The market is located at 9924 Davis St. adjacent to the Braselton Town Green.
Art-Tiques Winter Market
set for Feb. 25-27 in Braselton
Vendors from the metro Atlanta area will set up booths at the historic Braselton Gymnasium for the three-day Art-Tiques Winter Market Feb. 25-27. The event is located at 4825 Hwy. 53.
The market will include antiques and artwork, along with “boutique, farmhouse and repurposed creations,” according to organizers. Food trucks will be on location and live music is planned.
Dates and times are as follows:
•Friday, Feb. 25, noon to 7 p.m.
•Saturday, Feb. 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
•Sunday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Art-Tiques Winter Market is owned and operated by Donna Cannella, owner of Countryside Antiques and the Braselton Antique Festival. For festival and vendor information, contact Cannella at 706-824-7204 or visit www.vintagemarkets.net.
Methodist women’s retreat is Feb. 26
A Women’s Retreat will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at First United Methodist Church of Jefferson. The retreat will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The theme for this retreat is gratitude and the keynote speaker is Lynn Gibson. The registration fee is $20 and includes Lunch. More information about this retreat can be found at Hoschtonunitedmethodist.org. Registration closes February 12.
Jefferson FUMC is located at 188 Martin St., Jefferson.
Hoschton cornhole league to begin in March
A Hoschtn cornhole league, organized by the city’s downtown development authority, will run from March 15 to May 15, tentatively.
The DDA will coordinate the inaugural league through Peach State Cornhole. The groups looks for each neighborhood within the city to field at least one team.
Braselton Paddy’s Day PathFest
and PathQuest set for March 12
The sixth-annual Paddy’s Day PathFest and PathQuest will be hosted at the Braselton LifePath on March 12.
Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning with a St. Paddy’s Day-themed decorated golf cart Path parade along the east side of Hwy. 211, followed by a Quest challenge. Prizes for best-decorated carts and costumes are sponsored by the Braselton Community Improvement District (CID).
This event is sponsored by the Buy Local Braselton program. Learn more at www.BraseltonLifePath.com.
Braselton announces
2022 ‘Movies Under the Stars’ dates
The Town of Braselton has announced its 2022 schedule for its “Movies Under the Stars” series on the town green. Movies will be shown May 21, June 11 and July 23.
Admission is free. Concessions will be available starting at 7 p.m. Movies will start as soon as it gets dark. Downtown restaurants will offer to-go dinners and beverages. The town will announce the movie titles for each date when they’re confirmed.
Hoschton spring festival set for May 14
The City of Hoschton’s downtown spring festival — Jammin’ in the Park — is set for May 14.
Vendor information is available at cityofhoschton.net under “2022 City Festivals.”
Braselton Concert on The Green dates announced for later this year
Concerts on the Braselton Town Green for 2022 will be held Aug. 20 and Sept. 17 from 7-10 p.m. The musical acts have not yet been announced.
“Music lovers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy this fun, free event,” organizers said.
Concessions will be available from the concessions building next to the green and some downtown restaurants will offer to-go dinners.
The town green is located at 9924 Davis St, Braselton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.