The public is invited to attend a presentation by the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse followed by a question-and-answer session at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in Hull.
“Come join us for a listening session to address the need for recovery services in Madison County and the surrounding areas,” organizers said. “Come have your voice heard. Refreshments will be served.”
The event will be held at 85 Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, Ga. 30646.
