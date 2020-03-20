The Georgia Department of Health (DPH) reported 485 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in Georgia as of 7 p.m. Friday.
The number of cases is up 38.7 percent from Thursday.
There have been 2,386 tests conducted, including 1,682 commercially, with 354 positive readings, and 704 conducted by the DPH, with 131 positive readings.
There are no confirmed cases in Madison County. Clarke County has 10 confirmed cases. Oconee County now has one case. Another report will be issued by the DPH at 7 p.m. The agency has started updating its website with cases reports twice daily, at noon and 7 p.m.
You can access those reports at dph.georgia.gov.
