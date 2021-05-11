An article in the May 5 edition of The Barrow News-Journal stated that the District 1 seat of Barrow County Board of Education member Debi Krause, who is resigning to run for a seat on the Statham City Council, would have to be filled with a special election later this year.
That is incorrect.
Krause's replacement will be chosen through a school board appointment process that applies to all seats. The board is now accepting letters of application from District 1 residents.
The board last went through the appointment process when it picked Jordan Raper in 2019 to replace former board member Rolando Alvarez, who had resigned to run for a seat on the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, in the at-large District 8 seat. Raper was elected to a full term on the school board last November.
The candidate chosen to fill the District 1 seat would have to run for election to a full four-year term in 2022.
The school board is expected to vote on a proposed timeline for the appointment process at its next meeting, scheduled for May 25.
