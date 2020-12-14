In a story in the Dec. 2 edition of the Barrow News-Journal, regarding the City of Statham's recent legal settlement with former police officer John Wood, it was incorrectly reported that Wood had been fired from the police department after turning in his letter of resignation in February. His resignation was accepted by Mayor Joe Piper and Chief Ira Underwood.
