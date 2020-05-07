A request to get a variance to redevelop the old Jefferson cotton mill for a mixed-use project will move forward to the Jefferson City Council for action without a recommendation from the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission.
The Jefferson City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 11, to consider the request from Michael Rubio of Cotton Mill Market, LLC, for a variance to reduce the total number of parking spaces for the proposed project from 1,517 to 765.
The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission heard the request when it met Monday, May 4, but took the advice of city planner Jerry Weitz and forwarded the request on without a recommendation.
Weitz presented the variance request to the planning commission and said it comes with “no staff recommendation.” He added that, “it’s a complicated issue wrapped up with the abandonment (of Cobb Street).”
He went on to say that staff didn’t have the time to get the planners “any resolution” on the final number of parking spaces in the project.
City planners, in their report, referred to the projects complexity due to the need to abandon some road rights of way for parking spaces and the potential turnover of space use over time that could affect the amount of parking needed.
The proposed project could include a furniture store, special event facility, retail stores, a recreational coliseum, a church, restaurants, 94 apartments and office spaces.
Rubio said he already has commitment from The Jefferson Church to locate on the site.
In his comments to the planners, Rubio said, “If we can’t get this variance, the project is dead.”
He said that the building is 400,000 square feet and, in order to get financing for the occupancy for a project of that size of a project, there is a need for a certain number of parking spaces.
Rubio said plans are to make the complex “the center of the community.”
“It’s important to save this historic gem,” he stated.
The applicant for the variances has not yet closed on buying the property, officials said in their report.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the planning board approved a rezoning request from Dry Pond Industrial Holdings to modify a condition of a previous rezoning for a warehouse concerning signs on buildings facing I-85.
