Winter Storm Izzy made its way to Jackson County on Sunday, Jan. 16, bringing snow and ice to the area. While there were power outages and downed trees and limbs, the county was largely spared of major damage.
“We only had a few trees down throughout the county,” said county EMS Director Bryan Bullock. “Most of them were in the Maysville/Plainview area. The Jackson County Road Department took care of those.”
There were a number of outages reported across the county as crews with Jackson EMC and Georgia Power worked throughout the weekend to restore power to customers. As of Monday morning, Jackson EMC had restored power to most of its service members. Georgia Power still reported about 2,100 outages in the northeast Georgia region on Tuesday morning, Jan. 18.
The Maysville area had an extended outage, lasting most of the day on Sunday and into Monday. Bullock reported nine residents from Southern Pines Assisted Living in Maysville were evacuated and relocated to Northridge Rehab in Commerce due to the power outage.
“The power was out at the facility and they had no backup generator,” Bullock said. “I spoke with Georgia Power (on Jan. 16) and they told me the power wasn't going to be restored until sometime (Jan. 17). I made the decision to evacuate the nine residents and Northridge was willing to take them in. Working with GEMA, they sent a team from the Georgia State Patrol to help us transport seven ambulatory patients. The other two were transported by Jackson County EMS to Northridge because they were non-ambulatory.”
“It was a good team effort all the way around. We had a plan and I felt like we were prepared,” Bullock added.
Slick roads were also reported across the county, including the I-85 overpass on Dry Pond Road, which iced over on Jan. 16.
Local schools were already out for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday and all three school systems returned to class as normal on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
