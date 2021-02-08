The Army ROTC program in the Jackson County School System's two high schools is being consolidated into one program under the system's new Empower College and Career Center in Jefferson.
The Jackson County Board of Education approved the move Feb. 8. It will require a reduction in force in one person to consolidate the program.
The BOE discussed the move at its Feb.4 meeting. The East Jackson Comprehensive High School ROTC program has fewer students involved, far under the 100 or so needed to maintain the program. The Jackson County Comprehensive High School ROTC program has round 200 students, so combined the program will have around 250 under the consolidated program.
The system's Empower center is slated to open in the fall of 2021 at the current location of JCCHS as that school moves to its new West Jackson campus.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
In other highlights from the BOE meetings, the board:
• approved several hirings and resignations, including hiring Lynn Duke as assistant superintendent for human resources and student support services and accepting the resignation of Todd Graichen as principal at Gum Springs Elementary School. Graichen is going to Barrow County where he will be principal at Bramlet Elementary School.
• heard that for the first time ever, the system had received over $1 million in a single month from SPLOST taxes. That amount was received for the month of December.
• heard that the system will likely end the year with reserves of around $20 million.
• heard that the system had grown by a net of 318 students so far in the school year, with most of that growth on the west side of the county.
• heard that the system's Empower College and Career Center will likely enroll around 1,200 students in the fall, above the number initially anticipated.
• approved several updated job descriptions in the system and reviews two new job descriptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.