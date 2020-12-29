Northeast Georgia Health System reached another COVID-19 peak this week.
NGHS is treating 312 positive COVID patients in its facilities, with 67 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. Fifty-four patients are awaiting test results.
There are 700 occupied beds at NGHS with 39 available. At NGMC Braselton, 156 beds are occupied with 22 available (24 occupied in ICU with four available).
Meanwhile, NGHS continues to work to get its staff members vaccinated. The hospital system received approximately 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine with more shipments expected in early January. As of Dec. 28, NGHS has administered 2,168 vaccines to its employees.
ASK COMMUNITY TO BE CAREFUL DURING HOLIDAYS
NGHS sent out a plea ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday, urging the community to use caution and warned that another post-holiday spike could force the system to ration care.
“We’re struggling to find staff and space to care for people, and our frontline workers are exhausted,” said Clifton Hastings, MD, Chief of Medical Staff for NGMC. “If COVID cases continue to increase, we may be forced to start making decisions about who we can treat effectively and who we have to send elsewhere or turn away. That’s a decision no physician should have to make, and a situation no one in our community should have to face.”
On November 24, two days before Thanksgiving, NGMC hospitals and long-term care locations were treating 133 COVID-positive patients. That total has more than doubled in the following month and the average percentage of tests NGHS administer that come back positive has risen sharply.
“Early in the pandemic, we learned that limiting some services and expanding others can create additional space to care for patients – which we’ve continued to do – but we’re still faced with the challenge of maintaining enough qualified physicians and nurses to provide high-quality care,” says John Delzell, MD, COVID-19 Incident Commander for NGHS. “We’re extremely thankful for the staffing support the state has supplied, and we will continue to request additional help, but hospitals across the state all need those same resources.”
BRASELTON AREA
Hall and Jackson counties continue to be some of the hardest hit counties in the state when looking at new cases over the past two weeks.
Hall County has had 2,301 new cases in the past two weeks (or 1,115 new cases per 100,000 residents), while Jackson County has had 894 new cases (1,197 per 100,000 residents). Both are far above the state average, which shows 628 new cases in the last two weeks per 100,000 residents.
Details for Braselton’s four-county area include:
•Barrow: 4,604 cases; 65 deaths; 760 new cases in the last two weeks (880 per 100,000 residents)
•Gwinnett: 49,389 cases; 554 confirmed deaths; 37 probable deaths; 6,648 new cases in the last two weeks (685 per 100,000 residents)
•Hall: 16,850 cases; 213 confirmed deaths; 10 probable deaths; 2,301 new cases in the last two weeks (1,115 per 100,000 residents)
•Jackson: 4,842 cases; 61 confirmed deaths; 10 probable deaths; 894 new cases in the last two weeks (1,197 per 100,000 residents)
•State: 546,859 cases; 9,719 confirmed deaths; 977 probable deaths; 67,997 new cases in the last two weeks (628 per 100,000 residents)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.