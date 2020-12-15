Barrow County set a new daily high in coronavirus cases Thursday, Dec. 10 — with 68 more cases confirmed countywide by the Georgia Department of Public Health in a 24-hour period as the numbers around the state, northeast Georgia region and the U.S. continued to skyrocket.
The sharply increasing case totals have pushed local hospitals to capacity and were reflected in a spike in the Barrow County School System’s numbers, which led to an elementary school being closed to in-person instruction for the remainder of this week.
In its latest daily 3 p.m. update prior to press time, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, the DPH reported 4,860 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with another 2,787 antigen cases — bringing the cumulative totals to 484,152 confirmed cases through PCR tests and 69,843 through antigen tests, also commonly known as rapid diagnostic tests. The state had a record 6,126 confirmed cases Thursday. DPH also confirmed another 35 deaths Tuesday, raising the recorded death toll to 9,250 as of the latest update.
In Barrow County, 63 more cases were reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total in the county to 3,891 and increasing the seven-day rolling daily average to a high of 50 cases. Sixty county residents have died from COVID-19, according to the state’s data. The positivity rate on tests also remained high at 21.9 percent on Tuesday with a seven-day rolling average of 20.2 percent, the highest average since the onset of the pandemic.
HOSPITALS FULL
And as hospitalizations have also surged, Northeast Georgia Health System is also continuing to bear the brunt of that. The system reported a daily-record 265 confirmed-positive patients across its facilities Monday, Dec. 14 and 248 on Tuesday with 52 additional patients awaiting test results. The seven-day rolling average for test positivity at NGHS facilities was just under 24 percent as of Tuesday morning.
The system’s Tuesday morning numbers included eight positive patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and another 52 at NGMC Braselton, where many Barrow County patients with more severe cases are typically sent. NGMC Barrow had no available beds Tuesday morning, and NGMC Braselton had only three ICU beds available. Meanwhile, the system’s flagship hospital in Gainesville had only four ICU beds available.
A total of 480 patients had died from COVID-19 at NGHS facilities as of Tuesday — including 16 since Thursday — while another 3,488 have been discharged, about 160 in that same five-day period.
SCHOOL NUMBERS SPIKE
While the latest surge in Barrow hasn’t impacted the county’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities like it did this spring — when 17 residents at Winder Healthcare and Rehabilitation died and more than 75 others became infected — the Barrow County School System on Thursday reported its worst week by far in COVID cases and announced Monday that it was closing Winder Elementary to in-person instruction for the remainder of the final week before the district’s winter break due to a staffing shortage brought on primarily by the virus. The rest of the district’s schools remained open to in-person instruction as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to the district’s latest weekly update, 31 students tested positive from Dec. 3-9 — roughly 30 percent of the total since the start of the academic year in August — and 10 more were quarantined as the result of a “probable case,” while 629 were quarantined due to direct contact with someone with a positive or probable case. The district’s previous weekly high for confirmed student cases was 12 the week before, but that only accounted for three instructional days due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
In addition, 13 school system employees tested positive from Dec. 3-9, 18 were quarantined as probable cases, and 46 additional staffers were quarantined as a precaution due to direct contact. The district has reported 96 positive tests among its roughly 1,850 employees since pre-planning for the school year began July 27.
According to the district’s latest school-level numbers, 199 students were kept out of or sent home from school for COVID-related reasons Dec. 9 — including 48 at Bramlett Elementary, 35 at Westside Middle and 31 at Winder Elementary. And 192 were kept out or sent home on Dec. 7 — including 61 at Apalachee High, 38 at Russell Middle and 26 at Statham Elementary. Winder-Barrow High had 38 impacted on Dec. 8. Apalachee fared the worst in the past week with 182 students impacted, more than half of its cumulative total of 317.
Students and staff can return anywhere from 7-10 days after their last exposure depending if they meet certain sets of criteria.
In an update Friday, Dec. 11, district officials reiterated that there are currently no plans for districtwide closures between now and Friday, Dec. 18, when the schools enter their winter break or when students return starting Jan. 11. Instead, officials will continue to monitor the situation at each individual school and enact “targeted” closures or modified schedules in the event of staffing shortages or class- or grade-level outbreaks.
Officials noted that some school districts in surrounding counties have announced temporary districtwide closures or other modifications based on current spread level and staffing issues, but stressed that Barrow remains at sufficient staffing levels — except for Winder Elementary — to continue offering in-person learning.
“(But) as we all know, that could change at any time,” officials said. “Please ensure your family has a plan if your child needs to move to distance learning.”
Since bringing students back in the classroom in September, the district has implemented mask mandates and other mitigation measures that officials maintain are keeping spread levels at schools reasonably down, and they have urged employees and students to stay home if they aren’t feeling well.
“The data we gather through our extensive contact tracing consistently shows that the majority of cases being counted each week do not originate in our classrooms,” officials said. “The data indicates that students and staff are not getting the virus at school, and they are not passing it along to others at school. Instead, people are contracting the virus outside of school.”
Since the district began reporting its data to the DPH in September, eight “clusters” have been identified at schools — meaning two or more people who tested positive for COVID-19 showed symptoms within 14 days of each other, had contact with each other did not share a household and would not be considered “close contacts” of each other in another setting outside of school or school-related functions. The district’s latest reported cluster was Nov. 13, prior to Thanksgiving break.
“While we are closely monitoring each school every day in the service of keeping our schools open, our mission is grounded in the fundamental value of in-person learning for students,” officials said. “At a time when students have missed a lot of instruction, we want to ensure the academic well-being of all of our students. We also realize that school plays a vitally important role in the social and emotional well-being of our children. It is a place for children to play, feel safe and connect with their peers. It provides security and helps to reduce anxiety.
“We thrive when we are together. We will strive to keep our school buildings open as long as possible while keeping the health and safety of our staff and students as the number one focus.”
VACCINE
Georgia received its first shipments of the approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday at two locations along the Atlantic coast, where frontline nurses were scheduled to receive their first of a two-dose series. Additional shipments were expected to arrive later this week at facilities in other parts of the state, including metro Atlanta, according to a DPH news release.
“Because initial COVID-19 vaccine supply is limited, DPH is following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and prioritizing healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities for vaccination. Vaccine will be given through closed points of dispensing or PODs,” DPH officials said. “These sites include public health clinics, hospitals, long-term care facilities, pharmacies, etc., and are only accessible to individuals in defined priority groups.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was expected to give Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization this week as well. Assuming the vaccine is authorized for use by FDA, shipments of the Moderna vaccine should begin arriving in Georgia next week, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.