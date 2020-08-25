The number of COVID-19 patients at Northeast Georgia Health System decreased over the week.
As of Aug. 24, the hospital system was treating 121 positive patients, with 24 of those at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. The week prior (Aug. 17), the hospital system had 153 positive patients with 32 at NGMC Braselton.
Last week, the hospital system announced it would release additional COVID-19 information on its website, including a seven-day rolling average, demographic information and details on capacity.
As of Aug. 24, the hospital system had 621 occupied beds with 97 beds available. At NGMC Braselton, there are 132 occupied beds, with 12 available. NGMC Braselton’s ICU has 17 occupied beds with seven available beds.
Across NGHS, ventilator usage is at 30%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,894 patients discharged. There have been 240 deaths.
BRASELTON’S FOUR-COUNTY AREA
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 256,253 confirmed cases across the state since the start of the pandemic, with 23,425 hospitalizations and 5,156 deaths.
In Braselton’s four-county area, the state reports:
•Barrow: 1,587 cases; 203 hospitalizations, 36 deaths
•Gwinnett: 23,178 cases; 2,373 hospitalizations; 306 deaths
•Hall: 7,020 cases; 804 hospitalizations; 116 deaths
•Jackson: 1,311 cases; 121 hospitalizations; 22 deaths
SCHOOLS
As schools return to the classroom across the Braselton area, many districts are releasing regular COVID updates:
•The Jackson County School System weekly virus report on Aug. 20 said the system was monitoring eight active COVID cases and that 64 people in the system had been put under quarantine due to COVID exposure. The district returned to school on Aug. 12.
•The Hall County School District reported 25 absences on its first day, Aug. 24. That includes both student and staff absences due to a positive COVID test.
Both the Barrow County School System and Gwinnett County Public Schools are still doing mostly digital learning as of Aug. 25 with plans to return to in-person learning in the coming days.
In Gwinnett County,
in-person instruction was set to begin Aug. 26 for kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade and ninth grade, along with all self-contained special education classes. On Sept. 2, in-person instruction is set for kindergarten, first grade, second grade, third grade, sixth grade, seventh grade, ninth grade and 10th grade and all self-contained special education classes. And on Sept. 9, in-person instruction is planned for all grades and all self-contained special education classes.
See story on page 2 for the Barrow County School System's plan.
