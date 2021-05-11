It’s been 50 years since January of 1971 when Craven Pottery Inc. first began and Billy Joe Craven, owner, is already making plans to continue the family business for another 50 years.
On Saturday May, 8, the family celebrated with a pottery festival bringing together past associates of the business to display their personal pottery wares.
“It brings back a lot of memories,” said Craven. “You get to know a lot of people over 50 years.”
Some of Craven’s friends traveled from Florida, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina to display their works of art.
“They all came to wish me a good 50th anniversary on my pottery festival,” said Craven. “I’m going to invite everyone right now to just come on out for our second 50th anniversary."
Craven became interested in the pottery crafting process when he began working at Hewell Pottery above Gillsville while studying mechanical technology at North Georgia Tech. He was soon drafted into the United States Army in 1966 where he was assigned as an E5 in the 101st Airborne division to serve in Vietnam on task force 26-4.
Upon his return home, Craven continued his work at Hewell Pottery. Harold Hewell and Craven eventually became business partners before splitting in 1970 when Craven started his own business in Gillsville and later expanded the company into “The Pottery” in Commerce which he closed in 2007.
“Studying mechanical technology helped me to build the equipment which is currently in operation at my company,” he said.
Craven said that when he began his startup company a person told him he wouldn’t last six months, and that statement motivated him on his path to success.
“Different things inspire different people but one thing that inspires me is the fear of failure,” stated Craven. “I give credit first to God, second to my family who have helped me by working at the company and who have been my support all of these years and third I have to attribute my success to my associates."
