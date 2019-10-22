East Jackson's Marco Flores and Lissett Miranda both won their respective races, while East Jackson's girls' collected a team win, last Wednesday (Oct. 16) at the Rick Boulis Invitational hosted by Morgan County.
Flores ran a 17:27.98 in the boys' race to place first, followed by Andree Menchaca (sixth, 18:17.15), Noah Watts (11th, 19:45.13), Theron Walker (14th, 20:08.37) and Oscar Sanchez (17th, 20:18.66).
The boys' team placed second out of six teams, 12 points behind meet winner Lake Oconee Academy.
In the girls' race, Miranda grabbed a win with a time of 22:05.50. Helping secure the team victory were Kaitlyn Weaver (sixth, 24:02.15), Logan Horne (eighth, 24:16.17), Lizzy Smith (ninth, 24:36.08) and Karla Hernandez-Rios (24:42.60).
East Jackson won the girls' meet by 16 points over second-place Morgan County in the four-team meet.
"I felt both teams ran well ... It was a good meet and tune up for region as we hope to qualify both teams for state," coach Tomy Sitton said.
The Region 8-AAA meet is Thursday (Oct. 24) at Franklin County.
•BELL TAKES FIRST AT HARRIER HARVEST MEET: Commerce's Paden Bell outran the field during the Oct. 15 meet at Tallulah Falls. Bell finished first with a time of 21:57, edging out Franklin County's Gracie Woods by two seconds. Seventy-six runners competed in the meet. As a team, Commerce finished seventh out of 10 teams. The other top Commerce finishers include Ermay Vazquez (36th, 26:09), Rachel English (40th, 26:36), Yami Vazquez (44th, 27:10) and Hannah English (53rd, 28:19). Commerce competes in the Area 4-A championship meet Thursday (Oct. 24) at Georgia Military College.
"We are very excited about the area (meet)," head coach Mark Hale said. "We hope to qualify both the boys and girls, and are confident we will be able to do it ... It has been a great season so far and we would love to finish with a few championships. But, as it always is in sports, you have to go compete and win the competition on the field. Winning is not based on your past performances. I think we are peaking at the right time. We had very solid runs at Tallulah last week. We are ready to see how we do at area."
•MARTIN, HERNANDEZ PACE TIGERS AT TALLULAH FALLS: Brandon Martin and Demarco Hernandez finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to lead the Commerce boys to a third-place finish at the Harrier Harvest meet at Tallulah Falls (Oct. 15). Martin finished with a time of 17:19 and Hernandez clocked in at 17:37. JJ Morris wasn't far behind the top duo as he finished seventh with a time of 18:09. Dominic Ricci (33rd, 19:50) and Kade Morgan (61st, 20:56) finished off the top runs for Commerce.
