Brandon Martin got his first win of the season during the Tigers' trek to Riverside Military Academy Oct. 8.
Martin took first in the RMA Fall Runaway. Martin's time of 16:35.30 bested Union County's Luke Gambrell by 28 seconds. As a team, the Tigers finished second to Union County. Eleven teams competed in the meet.
Demarco Hernandez finished third in the meet with a time of 17:13.68. JJ Morris made it three Tigers in the top five. He finished with a time of 17:36.05.
Dominic Ricci finished 15th (18:40.24) and Kade Morgan finished 53rd (20:20.25).
"I was really proud of the entire boys' team," head coach Mark Hale said. "We had a very solid meet."
Paden Bell paced the girls' team with a second-place finish. Bell ran the course in 20:56.52. Ermay Vazquez finished 26th with a time of 25:01.96.
The rest of the top-five Tigers were Yami Vazquez (38th, 26:07.23), Rachel English (39th, 26:07.92) and Hannah English (44th, 27:07.34).
"The girls' team continues to improve," Hale said. "Paden looked great coming in second. I am feeling much better about our chances to do well at area and advance to state."
•Jefferson girls dominate Douglas Co. meet: Trekking to Douglas County for the second time in as many weeks, the Jefferson girls’ cross country team came home with some hardware this time.
Katherine Law and Caitlin Schroeder both ran sub 20-minute times for top-10 finishes, leading the Dragons to a convincing first-place finish Saturday (Oct. 12) in the 19-team Atlanta Classic hosted by Chapel Hill High School.
Jefferson finished 51 points ahead of second-place Riverwood International.
Law placed six with a time of 19:19.32, and Schroeder was eighth, running a time of 19:50.49.
Olivia Kulniszewski recorded a time of 20:06.02, finishing 12th. Rounding out Jefferson’s scoring were Emily Byrd (21st, 20:55.23) and Sydney Bowles (44th, 22:12.78).
On the boys’ side, Matthew Schroder’s fifth-place finish and time of 16:30.86 and Levi Holiday's 10th-place showing and time of 16:46.85 vaulted Jefferson to a fifth-place team finish.
Cooper Gibson added a 21st-place finish (17:13.98), while Brett Brush finished 53rd (17:52.86) and Stephen Gravemen 75th (18:30.37).
"We had a very good meet but not a great one," Jefferson coach Brady Sigler said of his squads. "Both teams are getting better. We still need to get better at (the) four, five and six (spots) for both teams."
Sigler noted the performances of Kulniszewski on the girls's side and Stephen Graveman on the boys' side.
•Honeycutt sets pace for Panthers: Christian Honeycutt led Jackson County’s boys at the Pickens-and-a-Grinn’ Invitational in Jasper Saturday (Oct. 12) with a time of 18:55.50 and 93rd-place finish. The team took 14th out of 20 boys’ squads. Following Honeycutt were Eli Griffeth (96th, 18:58.90), Jason Crowthers (99th, 19:08.20), Dalton Hunsinger (109th 19:29.10) and James Elder (133rd, 20:05.30).
In the girls’ meet, Tiffany Holly, Joy Ellis, Annie Kate Riley and Melina Cuesta all ran season-best times to post a 15th-place team finish out of 17 teams Saturday (Oct. 12).
Holly ran a time of 22:54.10 to finish 54th overall. Ellis followed with a time of 23:15.80 and a 68th-place finish. Riley finished just behind Ellis with a time of 23:17.30 and a 71st-place finish. Cuesta was a fraction of a second behind Riley with a time of 23:18.0 and 72nd-place finish. Ella Galley rounded out the top five with a time of 25:48.10 and 124th-place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.