Hall County Government has promoted Public Information Officer Sarah Crowe to the role of Communications and Strategic Engagement Manager, effective May 1, according to a press release.
“Sarah has demonstrated commitment to the Hall County Organizational Values and an ability to think strategically about the organization as a whole,” Hall County Administrator Zach Propes said. “I look forward to seeing how she grows the position and our engagement with the community in communicating the implementation of our Strategic Plan objectives and carrying forward our vision to set the standard for excellent local government services.”
Crowe has served Hall County as the public information officer since September.
The communications and strategic engagement role includes strategic engagement, brand identity, public awareness, communications planning, analytics and performance measures. Additionally, this position plans, develops and coordinates organizational efforts for the Hall County strategic plan, various departmental master plans and the annual work plan.
Crowe fills the role vacated by Katie Crumley, who began serving as Assistant County Administrator on Jan. 1.
