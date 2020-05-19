The coronavirus pandemic continued to exact a heavy toll on Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation over the past week as six more resident deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of fatalities at the nursing home to 13.
As of Monday, May 18, the Georgia Department of Community Health had confirmed positive cases in 83 residents of the East May Street facility — more than two-thirds of the resident population there — and 26 employees since the start of the outbreak.
Of the 70 living patients who have been infected, several have recovered and been highlighted on the facility’s Facebook page, while many others have been asymptomatic. Administrator Katy Callaway said 43 residents are now considered recovered, and while some were still hospitalized as of Tuesday, only three currently at the facility are experiencing symptoms.
Most of the infected employees have recovered and been able to safely return to work under federal guidelines. Three are currently out sick and self-isolating, Callaway said. She said a couple more test results are pending for residents whose families wanted them to be retested.
“We are very sad about the residents we’ve lost and our hearts continue to go out to their families,” Callaway said. “With many of our residents recovering, we are hopefully about to come out on the other end of this, but there are still a lot of unknowns with this virus.”
Winder Health Care has been one of the hardest-hit facilities among the 366 currently listed by the DCH with at least one confirmed case. It ranks in the top 30 in percentage of residents who have tested positive and only 13 other facilities have had more staffers test positive.
A community prayer service for Winder Health Care was held in the facility parking lot Thursday, May 14.
“It was a wonderful thing to see the community support, and the residents really enjoyed getting to watch it,” Callaway said.
Across the affected facilities in the state, 5,035 residents have tested positive and 820 have died, just under half of the overall statewide death toll confirmed by the Georgia Department of Public Health as of Tuesday, May 19. A total of 2,077 employees of long-term care facilities have tested positive since the start of the outbreak, according to the DCH.
Elsewhere in Barrow County, one resident and one employee have tested positive at the Mulberry Grove assisted living facility in Statham.
LATEST STATEWIDE, AREA NUMBERS
As of Tuesday afternoon, the DPH had confirmed 38,721 cases of coronavirus and 1,664 deaths from COVID-19.
The latest numbers included 265 confirmed cases and eight confirmed deaths in Barrow County. The number of deaths confirmed doesn’t match the number of deaths reported at Winder Health Care, but there could be at least a couple of reasons why — the DPH lists the county of death by the formal address listed for a person and state officials have also acknowledged a lag in the DPH data of up to two weeks due to the way information is reported and verified.
The statewide numbers have continued to increase as the state has rapidly boosted its testing capacity and encouraged all Georgians to get tested regardless of whether they are symptomatic or not. Georgians can set up a screening by contacting their local health department, which will refer them to the closest or most convenient testing site.
State officials have been optimistic about a plateauing and reported decline in daily confirmed cases and a reported drop in hospitalizations. According to the latest “situation report” released Monday by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA), there were 1,025 current confirmed hospitalizations across the state, roughly a third less than at the start of May. That number does not include the patients hospitalized who are suspected of having COVID-19 and have not received their test results back.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said in a news release Tuesday that the number of current confirmed hospitalizations was down even more to 986.
"Our hospitalization numbers continue to show encouraging signs in our fight against COVID-19, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to combat this virus," Kemp said. "I continue to ask Georgians to practice social distancing, follow the advice of public health officials, and protect the elderly and medically fragile."
Public health experts around the state have said the shelter-in-place order that was in effect throughout most of April helped slow the spread of the virus but have cautioned that it’s still too early to tell the full effect of the gradual easing-up of restrictions that began late last month.
Across Northeast Georgia Health System, 99 patients confirmed to have COVID-19 were being treated at the system’s hospitals and other facilities while 131 more were awaiting results. That total of 230 was down from 238 on Monday.
The number of patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder who are positive for COVID-19 increased from eight on Monday to nine on Tuesday. Forty people with COVID-19 had been released from the Winder hospital as of Monday. Systemwide, 508 have been released (13 more on Tuesday) and 69 people had died of COVID-19 at NGHS facilities, 42 of them from Hall County.
Hall County has been one of Georgia’s most impacted counties and Gainesville has been deemed a “hotspot” for the virus, though local and state leaders have said they are encouraged by a recent decline which they attribute to the community’s efforts to slow the spread.
NGHS president and CEO Carol Burrell said the hospital system began sharing data with the governor’s office in mid-April, “…and they quickly realized that we were seeing a swift increase in our numbers.”
Burrell said the state responded quickly, bringing in 100 additional staff members including critical care physicians and nurses.
The state also recently offered a mobile unit for NGHS, which was being deployed on Friday, May 15. The unit will be used for the hospital’s non-critical virus patients and could allow more flexibility if the number of cases begins to rise again.
“This unit is important to us in that it will add an additional 20 beds for our non-critical COVID patients going into the future,” Burrell said. “It also gives us more beds and staffing should we have to get creative should the numbers start to rise again.”
Burrell said they’ve seen a steady decline over the past couple of weeks, adding that NGHS hospitals are running between 70- and 80-percent capacity each day.
“We are cautiously optimistic that we are going to keep going in that direction and staying steady, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” she said.
Burrell added the decline in cases is due to the community’s focus on quarantining and isolating responsibly. She urged the community to continue to avoid large crowds, wear masks around others, maintain social distance and regularly wash hands.
“If we do that, if we keep working together, we will continue to beat this thing,” she said.
In a visit to Gainesville on Friday, Kemp echoed many of Burrell’s comments and praised the “good people of Gainesville” for helping flatten the curve in the area.
He also highlighted the efforts to raise awareness about the virus within the Hispanic community. During a conference call last month, NGHS leaders said half of their positive COVID-19 patients were Hispanic.
Kemp noted the community efforts have helped “stop the spread” in Hall County.
“There will be a day soon when this hospital only has one new COVID patient, or hopefully none,” he said.
Alex Buffington contributed to this story.
