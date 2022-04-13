Seasonal produce makes it possible to enjoy the freshest fruits and vegetables. Various fruits and vegetables are in-season at different times of the year. Here is a month-by-month list of in-season items.
January: Asparagus, avocado,cabbage, green peas, mustard, naval oranges, strawberries, passion fruit
February: Asparagus, avocado, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, celery, kumquat, lemon, lettuce, spinach, turnips, tangelos, tangerines
March: Asparagus, avocados, blood oranges, chard, grapefruit, green onions, kohlrabi, lettuce, spinach, turnips
April: Basil, broccoli, cauliflower, cherries, cucumber, mushrooms, nectarines, passion fruit, raspberries, tomatoes, turnips
May: Apricots, Asian pears, beets,black-eyed peas, broccoli, carrots, dry onions, eggplant, figs, okra, plums, potatoes
June: Apricots, avocados, cherries, beets, cabbage, corn, lemons, melons, nectarines, peppers, Valencia oranges
July: Apricots, basil, cucumber, eggplant, figs, grapes, melons, peaches, plums, summer squash, tomatoes
August: Basil, beets, cabbage, carrots, chili pepper, collards, grapes, green beans, kale, melons, persimmons, potatoes, sapote, tomatillos, turnips, winter squash
September: Basil, apples, Asian pears, beets, Brussels sprouts, carrots, celery, oranges, corn, guava, kale, pineapples, tomatoes
October: Apples, basil, cabbage, carambola, celery, cherimoyas, eggplant, kiwi, okra, pomegranates, potatoes, raspberries, yams
November: Apples, asparagus, green beans, carrots, corn, cucumber, grapefruits, grapes, mushrooms, yams
December: Asparagus, beets, cauliflower, celery, dry onions, green onions, kale, winter squash
