The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at kiosks placed in communities across Georgia, including Lawrenceville in Gwinnett County. In most locations, these kiosks offer access to COVID-19 testing 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
After completing a brief registration form, the kiosks dispense a test kit that includes a nasal swab, like other at-home tests, and instructions on collecting the specimen. Once the specimen is collected, it is safely packaged back into the kit and placed in the kiosk. The specimens are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing.
Pre-registration for testing at the kiosks is not required, but available at https://register.testandgo.com/.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests provided through a DPH kiosk, but for those individuals with insurance, their insurance will be billed for the test. In many cases, individuals will receive notification of their test results by email or text within 48 hours of specimen collection.
Below are the communities with COVID testing kiosks:
•District 3-4 Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale (Lawrenceville)
•District 3-1 Cobb-Douglas
•District 9-1 Coastal (Savannah)
•District 9-2 Southeast (Waycross)
•District 1-1 Northwest (Rome)
•District 10 Northeast (Athens)
•District 3-5 DeKalb
•District 4 LaGrange
•District 7 West Central (Columbus)
•District 8-2 Southwest (Albany)
A map of kiosk locations and a short video about using the kiosks can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.