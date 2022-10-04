The East Jackson Eagled defeated the Banks County Leopards 55-24 last Thursday night (Sep 29).
East Jackson senior, Gary Maddox III, made his athletic abilities known immediately, when he forced a fumble on the Leopards’ first drive and ran it back the other way for a touchdown.
On Banks County’s next possession, a penalty and a muffed kick gave the Eagles great fielding position. Maddox continued to stun on a 19-yard touchdown carry to put East Jackson up by two touchdowns with 7:02 left in the first quarter.
The Leopards attempted a comeback later on in the quarter. A four-yard touchdown put Banks County on the board, but Maddox made sure they only scored six when he blocked the point after attempt.
Talan Jackson had a huge run with a little over two minutes left in the first that set Maddox up for his third touchdown of the quarter on a 22-yard carry.
Banks County ended the first on a 75-yard touchdown run and an unsuccessful two-point conversion, making the score 20-12 entering the second quarter.
The Leopards scored early in the second on a 56-yard touchdown throw but it was followed by another unsuccessful two-point conversion.
Maddox continued to make an impact in the second quarter on a four-yard touchdown run with over five minutes left in the half. Randy Smith followed up on an 11-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles up 34-18 entering halftime.
The Eagles continued to dominate early in the third when Smith ran two-yards for another Eagle Touchdown. Maddox scored his fifth and final touchdown of the night on a one-yard touchdown run with 2:17 left in the third.
Banks County made one last attempt at a revival on a nine-yard touchdown carry, but once again, the two-point conversion was unsuccessful, making the score 48-24 entering the fourth quarter.
With only 6:40 left in the game, Jackson Eager made a crucial interception that set the Eagles up for one last scoring drive. Freshman quarterback, Drew Richardson, threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Smith to finish off the game.
This Friday, the Eagles attempt to go 2-0 in the region as they travel to Union County.
