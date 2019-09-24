The East Jackson Eagles' win total hasn't been on pace with 2018.
The Eagles hadn't won back-to-back games all season. But that is now over thanks to Monday's walk-off win over Winder-Barrow. The Eagles won three of four during recent action, defeating Monroe Area 6-1 (Sept. 17), Morgan County 10-5 (Sept. 19) and Winder-Barrow 8-7 (Sept. 23). The team lost to Banks County 8-0 (Sept. 18).
Victoria Chinn provided the heroics during the 8-7 win over Winder-Barrow. After Emma Anderson led the inning off with a double, Chinn was a pinch hit for Lindsey Little. Chinn hit a groundball to the Winder-Barrow shortstop. The first baseman didn't handle the throw from short and Anderson was able to beat the throw to home.
"Almost 100 percent of the time, that is a sac-bunt situation," said head coach Will Bartlett. "However, I had confidence that Chinn would get the job done without bunting. She works so hard and deserved the opportunity to be the hero for us. I couldn't be more proud for her."
The Eagles totaled six hits in the one-run win, led by Isabel Harrison's three hits. Nicole Bassett and Harrison had two RBIs apiece.
On the mound, Ashlyn Trimble pitched six innings and recorded six strikeouts. Both teams committed four errors in the field.
East Jackson 10, Morgan Co. 5: The Eagles took a 2-1 lead after the first inning and never relinquished it. The Eagles added three runs in the third to move the lead to 5-1. After Morgan County added three runs by the sixth, the Eagles' lead was 5-4, but the team put five runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth. The five-run win avenged a loss earlier in the season. Ashlyn Trimble finished the game with four RBIs. Nicole Bassett had three RBIs.
"It was a great win for us," Bartlett said. "Overall, it was a good week for us going 2-2. Banks is very, very good, and their pitcher was unhittable that night. However, we knew that seeing such a good pitcher would help us prepare for the next day. We weren't thinking about revenge. Our goal is the same every game, regardless of the opponent. 'We don't talk about that game' is something that (the players) say whenever I bring up a play or situation from that game. We just want to compete and try to win every pitch and every inning. We had good swings all night, and were able to capitalize on a couple Morgan County miscues. It was a total team effort with some timely hitting, good defense and situational execution. I'm proud of the way they compete and fight. Nicole Bassett had a huge bases loaded triple in the sixth that really broke open the game.
"Any win is a good win, but a win in this region does provide a boost for us from a confidence standpoint. We're finally figuring ourselves out, I think, and believing that we can not only compete, but also win. Hopefully, we can continue to build on our momentum."
Banks County 8, East Jackson 0: The Eagles didn't record a hit in the loss.
East Jackson 6, Monroe Area 1: Isabel Harrison led the team with three hits. Madison Bruce had two hits and one RBI. Nicole Bassett had two hits. Julie Chancey had an RBI. The Eagles led 2-0 after the first and 5-0 after the fourth. The final run came in the seventh. Ashlyn Trimble pitched all seven innings and recorded four strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.