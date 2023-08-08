After making a state playoff appearance last season for the first time in 13 years, the East Jackson Eagles now know what it takes to get there and are eyeing another state playoff run this season.
“They know they can do it. I think us going to play Rockmart in the first round last year really showed us what we have to do to be able to compete at the next level. We’ve been able to use that as fuel in the offseason to make sure we’re working hard, keeping our mind right and working our bodies,” Coach Cameron Pettus explained.
Drew Richardson is getting the start at quarterback this season for the Eagles. After starting nine games last year, Richardson knows what it takes to be in that position.
“He has gotten a lot faster in the offseason. He’s got a whole year of the offense under his belt. His arm, his confidence and his overall ability of knowing the scheme and the system is better, so we are able to do a lot more offensively. We are going to be able to throw the ball and utilize that better this year because we have people he can throw the ball too,”Coach Pettus stated.
The Eagles have a solid lineup for this upcoming season on both sides of the ball. “Talan Jackson is one of our top receivers. Tyquese Gresham led our offensive line and defensive line last year and is back for his senior year. Jackson Eager is a stud at linebacker and also doing a great job getting reps at running back and Corbin Gillespie is our mike linebacker,” Coach Pettus said.
The Eagles are ready and excited to show the community just how hard they’ve been working in the off season to prepare for this upcoming season.
“We just want to show everyone how hard we’ve been working. We just want to go out and do it and have fun and enjoy the process,” Coach Pettus expressed.
The biggest strength the Eagles have this year is being more athletic and being faster.
“We are a lot more athletic and faster than we’ve ever been this year. This is a tribute to how hard our players have worked in our speed program. We’ve got a very good speed program here that we do that is very unique and I think it is the cutting edge. We’ve created a lot faster athletes and just got stronger across the board,” Coach Pettus stated.
The Eagles have more than one “threat” they have to offer this year when playing opponents. “That’s the good thing because we have more than one. We are going to be able to exploit these talents on a different level than we ever have. We’ve got great players everywhere who love the physicality of it all. They love getting after it and having fun,” Coach Pettus said.
Offensively and defensively the Eagles have grown in the offseason.
“I think we’re going to be a lot more explosive this season because we’ve got a lot more athletes out there doing a lot of different things. Defensively, we are going to continue to build,” Coach Pettus stated.
The Eagles lost their ace kicker, Johnny Benetiz who was a senior and had to fill that role this season. The Eagles are relying heavily on Nate Heiss this year to fill that role and Gray Albritton as backup. “Heiss has done a good job for us and is a multi-talented athlete,” Coach Pettus said.
Coach Pettus and the entire football program at East Jackson are excited to show the community just how hard they’ve been working.
“I think people are going to come out and watch East Jackson play and be like holy smokes, this is a very good football program. I think they are going to realize that this is a very good football program and see just how hard the staff has worked at building this thing. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch,” Coach Pettus expressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.