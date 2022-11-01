The East Jackson Eagles are going to the state playoffs for the first time since 2009 after defeating the Providence Christian Storm 41-34 last Friday night (Oct 28).
The game started quickly for the Eagles with a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Dekan Williams to put East Jackson up 7-0 early in the first quarter. Freshman quarterback, Drew Richardson, connected with Williams on a 43-yard touchdown reception, with most of the yards coming after the catch.
Providence finally made their way onto the scoreboard with 11:14 left in the half after a three-yard touchdown rush, but the Eagles remained tight on their heels. Less than three minutes later, Richardson scrambled into the end-zone, bringing it back to a two-score game.
Providence tried to close the gap in the second quarter with a four-yard touchdown run and a 19-yard field goal, making the score 21-17 at the half.
The Storm took their first lead of the game with 8:13 left in the third quarter on a 9-yard touchdown throw. The lead continued to change throughout the third as Gary Maddox III charged through the line for a 12-yard touchdown run to put East Jackson back ahead of Providence, but the lead would continue to flip several times during the quarter. With 1:08 left in the third, the Storm ran 20-yards for a rushing touchdown.
The Eagle fans were silent in the crowd as they were down 31-28 with less than a minute left in the third quarter. Richardson knew he had to step up and provide for his team and his fans, so with only 57 seconds on the clock, the freshman starting quarterback ran over 80 yards to put East Jackson back on top, despite the blocked point after.
The Eagles dominated the fourth quarter after the huge momentum shift in their direction. Williams scored his third touchdown of the night off a 25-yard run to put East Jackson up 41-31. The Eagles made huge defensive stops to hold Providence to a field goal with only six minutes left in the game.
As the clock was running down, the tension in the air was apparent. With only a one-score lead, Eagle players knew that a stop was crucial to their playoff hopes. Tyquese Gresham made his mark on the game after a big sack on third down, securing East Jackson's ride to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years.
When asked to comment on his team's win, head coach Cameron Pettus talked about the great game Williams had at running back and how crucial it is for all players to show up and execute their roles on the field. Pettus touched on what an easy decision it had been to move Richardson to quarterback because he is always "one of the hardest working kids on the team" and is "dedicated" day in and day out.
Pettus also wanted to thank the Eagle fans who come to every game and show their support no matter how far away the game may be. "It was one of the best games I've seen in 30 years," Pettus said. "The fans, the band, the cheerleaders, and all the smiles after the game. It was great."
When asked about their opportunity to play in the playoffs, Pettus said they would "treat it like every other game" and play the best football they can. He is "super excited" about the opportunity and is proud to be able to bring his boys somewhere no one has in over a decade.
This week, the Eagles will play their last regular season game as they take on Athens Academy at home. Join East Jackson as they celebrate their seniors and play for their seeding in the playoffs.
