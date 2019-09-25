The East Jackson volleyball team got back to its winnings ways during recent action.
The Eagles picked up wins over Franklin County (Sept. 19) and Johnson (Sept. 17). Both victories came in straight sets for the Eagles.
East Jackson 3, Franklin Co. 0: The Eagles won in straight sets 25-14, 25-9, 25-13. The team totaled 32 kills in three sets led by Mya Howard's nine. Angel Sheriff added seven. Allison Lounder set the tone serving as she connected for 10 of the team's 23 aces. Lounder also led the team in assists with 28. Camille Duncan had 16 of the team's 37 digs. Sheriff added nine.
East Jackson 2, Johnson 0: The Eagles won in straight sets 25-9, 25-23. The team needed only 13 kills, seven aces, 27 digs and 12 assists to put the match away. Alannah Padilla and Camille Duncan had six digs apiece. Angel Sheriff, Allison Lounder and Mya Howard had five digs apiece. Howard had five kills in the win. Lounder had nine assists.
West Hall 2, East Jackson 0: West Hall edged out the Eagles 25-22, 25-21. Camille Duncan recorded 11 of the team's 30 digs in the loss. Allison Lounder had nine digs and all seven assists.
