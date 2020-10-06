Early in-person voting for the Nov. 3 general election will take place in Barrow County Monday, Oct. 12, through Friday, Oct. 30, at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
For the first two weeks, voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. before expanding by two hours (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Oct. 26-30.
Barrow County is also offering two Saturday voting sessions on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The deadline to register to vote in the election was Monday, Oct. 5.
Applications for absentee ballots are still being accepted, and ballots must be received by the elections office by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 when the polls close.
For election day polling locations, absentee ballot procedures and other information, you can go to barrowga.org/departments/elections-registration-main.aspx or mvp.sos.ga.gov.
