Early voting for the Nov. 5 county referendums opened last week and local voters can visit the local elections office to offer a “Yes” or “No” on two countywide issues — renewal of the one-cent sales tax for local improvement projects and a referendum on allowing Sunday alcohol sales in the county between 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Comer is also holding elections Nov. 5.
All early voting takes place at the Board of Elections Office, 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville. Voters should bring their picture ID to vote. Registered voters can also request an absentee ballot. Voters will need to ask for an absentee ballot in writing. They can call the elections office or email Tracy Dean at tdean@madisonco.us and she will mail them an application that they complete and mail, email or fax it back to the office. Once the application is verified, Dean will mail their ballot to them. Voters don’t have to give a reason to vote by absentee ballot. There is no Saturday voting in this election. For more information, call the Board of Elections Office at 706-795-6335.
The primary issue on the November ballot is the renewal of the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), which is projected to bring in approximately $13,312,095 for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of capital outlay projects through an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the cities. The tax is not new, but the continuation of a one-cent tax that has been in renewed every five to six years for decades.
If renewed, the lion’s share of county funds will go to the road department in the amount of $5,455,000 spread out over the six-year period. Other recipients of SPLOST funding in the county include volunteer fire departments ($1,455,000) the sheriff’s office ($885,000), recreation department ($365,000), E-911 upgrades ($905,000), EMS ($715,000), Industrial Development Authority ($1,620,000), historic courthouse restoration ($50,000), coroner’s office ($60,000) and facilities acquisition and improvement ($190,000).
The city portions are determined by population, based on the 2010 Census. Each of the cities have pledged to use the funds for improvements to city water, roads, bridges and streets. Comer and Danielsville have allocated some funds for their sewer systems.
County commission chairman John Scarborough said the tax is a fair way to generate revenues for the county.
“When goods and services are purchased in Madison County, by local residents or anyone passing through our county, the one cent tax that you approve in November will go toward improving efforts in the road department, law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire and rescue service….without any additional burden on property owners,” he said. “It is important to remember this tax is not in addition to the current SPLOST, it simply continues that benefit to the county for six more years after the current SPLOST expires next June. Please make every effort to vote, and please support the 2020 SPLOST referendum on the November ballot.”
COMER BALLOT
The City of Comer has the county’s lone contested municipal election Nov. 5. Tommy R. Appling and Laura Minish are challenging incumbent Howard Threlkeld for the District 3 seat on the city council. The town is also holding a referendum on Sunday alcohol sales within city limits between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
