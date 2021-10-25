Early voting ends this week for the Nov. 2 General Municipal Election.
Those wishing to vote early may do so through Friday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting will be held at the Ponchie Beck Election Center, 441 Gordon St., Jefferson.
A drop-box for absentee ballots will be located inside the Ponchie Beck Election Center during all early voting hours. The drop-box will close Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.