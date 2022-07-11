Elachee Nature Center, located at 2125 Elachee Dr. in Gainesville, has announced its August schedule of events:
•Liquid Learning about Amphibians, Aug. 2, 6-7 p.m. at Cork It! Wine & Charcuterie, 118 Main Street SW Gainesville. This Elachee Science Night program will feature a presentation by the Amphibian Foundation Research Team. Pre-registration is required, but the event is free. For more information, visit https://www.elachee.org/event/august-2-liquid-learning-about-amphibians/
•Stars Over Elachee, Aug. 6, 8:15-10:15 p.m., Chicopee Lake 2100 Calvary Church Rd., Gainesville. During this two-hour Elachee Nature Science Center astronomy education program participants will learn to set up and use a telescope, then embark on a guided tour of the night sky to see the first quarter moon and bright seasonal stars. Recommended for adults and children aged 8 and older. Participants are asked to bring a flashlight and pencil. The cost is $30 per telescope (one telescope seats up to five people). Those bringing their own telescope are charged $15. For more information, visit https://www.elachee.org/event/aug-6-2022-stars-over-elachee/
•Discovery Saturday at Elachee, Aug. 13, 9 am. to 3 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville.
Discovering Snakes of Georgia, 1-2 p.m., $10 per person
Linda May, GaDNR’s Wildlife Conservation Outreach Coordinator will teach program participants about the snakes that inhabit Georgia’s various habitats and offer safety tips for hikers and homeowners.
Animal Showcases, 11am and 1pm, $5 per adult, $3 per child,
Meet Elachee’s Live Animal Ambassadors during a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee Teaching Naturalist and then tour the Live Animal Exhibit. This event is free to Elachee members.
For more information, visit https://www.elachee.org/event/august-discovery-saturday-at-elachee/
•Frog Frolic Evening Hike, Aug. 13, 8-9 p.m., Chicopee Lake 2100 Calvary Church Rd., Gainesville. Join Elachee at Chicopee Lake to learn how to identify common Georgia frogs by sight and sound with the Amphibian Foundation. Pre-registration is required, but the event is free. For more information, visit https://www.elachee.org/event/frog-frolic-evening-hike/Public
For more information on any Elachee event, call 770-535-1976.
