Elachee Nature Science Center, located at 2125 Elachee Dr. in Gainesville, has announced multiple events for February. All events take place at the center unless noted. For more information on these events, call 770-535-1976.
•Science Night, Feb. 1, 7-8 p.m. This virtual event over birding will be hosted by Corina Newsome of Georgia Audubon. The cost is free, but pre-registration is required. For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/event/elachee-feb-1-2022-science-night/.
•Stars Over Elachee, Friday Feb. 5, 6-8 p.m. at Chicopee Lake 2100 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville. During this two-hour Elachee Nature Science Center astronomy education program, participants learn to set up and use a telescope, then embark on a guided tour of the night sky to see the first quarter moon and bright seasonal stars. The program is recommended for adults and children aged 8 and older. Participants are asked to bring a flashlight and pencil. The event costs $30 per telescope. One telescope seats up to five people. The charge is $10 for those bringing their own telescopes (up to five people). For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/event/stars-over-elachee-6/.
•Discovery Saturday and Live Animal Showcase, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet Elachee resident animals as part of an exploration of a live animal exhibit guided by an Elachee naturalist. Shows are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., lasting approximately about 45 minutes. Admission is $3 per child and $5. Entry is free for Elachee members. For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/public-programs/special-events.
•Third Thursday Home School Day, Feb. 17 10 a.m. to noon. Students registered for Feb. 17 Third Thursday Home School Day programming will participate in a themed classroom lesson with the topic of birds/birds of prey, and a guided hike with an Elachee teaching naturalist. This program is available for students in Pre-K through fifth grade, ages 5 to 12. The cost is $15 per student. For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/event/third-thursday-home-school-day-2/.
•Elachee Great Backyard Bird Count Festivities, Feb. 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participate in a three-mile adult birding hike with Peter Gordon from 8-10 a.m. The hike starts and ends at Chicopee Lake on the Chicopee Woods hiking trail system. The hike costs $10 per person. For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/event/elachee-great-backyard-bird-count-festivities/.
•Great Backyard Bird Count 2022 Activities: Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The activities include:
• owl crafts
• scavenger hunt
• birding lane
• owl pellet dissection
• live animal showcases (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) Sessions are 45 minutes.
• free items.
• special guests: Blue Ridge Raptors with Live Birds of Prey
• exhibitor: Hall County Public Library.
Activities cost $5 per adult and $10 per child (ages 2-12).
For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/event/elachee-great-backyard-bird-count-festivities/.
